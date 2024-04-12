Convergent Risks and Digital Silence Announce a Merger Deal Forming "ConvergentDS LLC"

"Together, we are better positioned to address the growing number of security threats and will continue our mission to deliver unparalleled security solutions to all our customers." -Chris Johnson, CEO of Convergent Risks Post this

"We are thrilled to join forces with Digital Silence; since announcing our partnership in early 2023 we have become a stronger, more innovative, and diverse security provider," said Chris Johnson CEO of Convergent Risks. "Together, we are better positioned to address the growing number of security threats and will continue our mission to deliver unparalleled security solutions to all our customers."

Justin Whitehead CEO, of Digital Silence, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This merger represents a significant milestone in our respective businesses. By combining our strengths, we will offer a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services on a global scale, including our research and development in technology, RF and wireless, and AI security. Our goal is to protect the organizations we serve and help our clients stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape."

The merged companies will continue to operate under a new name, ConvergentDS.

The new entity will be headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA with Chris Johnson, co-founder and CEO, Justin Whitehead, co-founder and CCO, Daniel Nelson, co-founder and General Counsel, and JT Gaietto, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, forming the executive leadership team of ConvergentDS.

Johnson said, "We will continue to support our existing customers without interruption while working seamlessly to integrate our operations and technologies, we are united in the belief that this is the right time and opportunity to deliver on the challenges ahead."

About Convergent Risks

Convergent Risks has been a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance services for the Media and Entertainment, Leisure, and Critical National Infrastructure sectors for 20 years, providing security assurance and advisory services to a diverse range of asset owners, creators, and their global vendor supply chains with operations across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and the Americas.

About Digital Silence

Digital Silence established in 2017 in Denver, Colorado, Digital Silence brought together people who approached cybersecurity from diverse perspectives, industries, and backgrounds but were united in the belief that there was a better way to help clients achieve their security goals, servicing the Financial Services, Mortgage Banking, Healthcare, Technology, and M&E sectors with a focus on industry-leading boutique penetration testing, security advisory, and incident response services.

