Conversa Spanish Programs Expands Virtual Campus and Offers Free Workshops to the Public

The heart of Conversa's mission has always been to make learning Spanish engaging, immersive, and accessible. With this vision in mind, the company has unveiled an expanded virtual campus, allowing members of the Conversa community to embark on a virtual journey through various Spanish-speaking countries. This unique feature enables learners to explore the geography, history, and culture of the Spanish-speaking world, all while being immersed in the language. The virtual campus hosts a variety of content, including videos, images, and texts, providing an enriching experience that transcends traditional language learning.

One of the most remarkable changes introduced by Conversa is the extension of its workshops to the wider public. Previously exclusively for students enrolled in Conversa's private Spanish classes, these workshops cover a diverse range of topics and are designed to enhance language skills and cultural understanding, while offering participants added opportunity to use the language in a casual and congenial setting. Now, individuals can access these workshops simply by creating a student account.

"We are thrilled to unveil these exciting changes to our language learning ecosystem," said Katherine Rojas, Academic Coordinator of Conversa. "Our commitment to offering exceptional Spanish instruction remains firm, and this upgrade to our virtual campus, combined with the broadening of the audience for our workshops, will strengthen our learning community."

To explore the expanded virtual campus and participate in the free workshops, interested individuals can visit the official website: https://www.conversa.com.

