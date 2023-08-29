Conversa Spanish Programs Expands Virtual Campus and Offers Free Workshops to the Public

Conversa Language Programs, a pioneering institution renowned for its excellence in teaching Spanish, has unveiled a series of compelling updates to its services. With the expansion of its virtual campus, learners now have the opportunity to embark on an immersive journey through Spanish-speaking countries, delving into their culture and history while honing language skills.
SANTA ANA, Costa Rica, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conversa Language Programs, a pioneering institution in teaching Spanish as a second language, is excited to announce significant updates to its services, including an expanded virtual campus and the introduction of free workshops to the public.
Founded in 1975, Conversa Language Programs has been a trailblazer in Spanish language education. With a rich history of providing exceptional language instruction, the company has continuously evolved its offerings to meet the changing needs of learners. In 2006, Conversa was among the first to introduce online Spanish instruction via live videoconferencing, demonstrating its commitment to innovative teaching methods.
The heart of Conversa's mission has always been to make learning Spanish engaging, immersive, and accessible. With this vision in mind, the company has unveiled an expanded virtual campus, allowing members of the Conversa community to embark on a virtual journey through various Spanish-speaking countries. This unique feature enables learners to explore the geography, history, and culture of the Spanish-speaking world, all while being immersed in the language. The virtual campus hosts a variety of content, including videos, images, and texts, providing an enriching experience that transcends traditional language learning.
One of the most remarkable changes introduced by Conversa is the extension of its workshops to the wider public. Previously exclusively for students enrolled in Conversa's private Spanish classes, these workshops cover a diverse range of topics and are designed to enhance language skills and cultural understanding, while offering participants added opportunity to use the language in a casual and congenial setting. Now, individuals can access these workshops simply by creating a student account.
"We are thrilled to unveil these exciting changes to our language learning ecosystem," said Katherine Rojas, Academic Coordinator of Conversa. "Our commitment to offering exceptional Spanish instruction remains firm, and this upgrade to our virtual campus, combined with the broadening of the audience for our workshops, will strengthen our learning community."
To explore the expanded virtual campus and participate in the free workshops, interested individuals can visit the official website: https://www.conversa.com.
