Conversational AI is Transforming Intelligent Contact Centers, Driving Enhanced Customer Experiences

"The integration of AI, the emergence of vector databases as the new standard for providing persistent memory, and the key role of personalization are driving exceptional customer experiences in the Intelligent Contact Center." - Craig Kennedy, Senior Director of Research, Aragon Research Post this

To meet these demands, an increasing number of Intelligent Contact Center providers are integrating conversational AI and generative AI technologies into their product offerings, employing a mix of organic development, acquisitions, and partnerships with relevant providers. Several technology providers are also tailoring solutions explicitly for the ICC, offering an enhanced Customer Experience (CX) that seamlessly integrates with diverse ICC offerings.

"The integration of Generative AI along with the emergence of vector databases as the new standard for providing persistent memory to large language models and the pivotal role of personalization are driving exceptional customer experiences, in the Intelligent Contact Center," elaborated Craig Kennedy, Senior Director of Research at Aragon Research.

The report also emphasizes that the selection and implementation of conversational AI solutions should be driven by desired business outcomes rather than the technology itself. The ultimate goal is to achieve specific business objectives and enhance user experiences for immediate and future needs.

The report evaluates major providers, including:

AWS (Amazon Connect), Avaya, Balto, Cisco, Content Guru, Convoso, Cresta, Dialpad, Five9, Genesys, Google CCAI, Khoros, Microsoft, NICE CXone, RingCentral, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Talkdesk, Vonage, and 8x8.

Enterprises are encouraged to use the report as a guide for meticulous evaluation of Intelligent Contact Center providers. Aragon clients can access the complete Aragon Research Globe™ for Conversational AI in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC), 2024 and other reports on the official Aragon Research website: https://aragonresearch.com/.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], aragonresearch.com

Twitter

SOURCE Aragon Research