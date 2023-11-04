Conversational Virtual Receptionist Goes Omni Channel in 2024

Conversational, a North American virtual receptionist and answering service provider announces the launch of new support features in 2024.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conversational currently offers quality virtual receptionist support to a multitude of industry types. Whether you're a lawyer, doctor, salon owner, realtor, or tradesperson Conversational can provide you with exceptional customer service for as low as $209/month. In today's ever inflating world you couldn't obtain the softwares and the technology at this cost point, let alone the staffing to manage it.

Conversational's President, Tanya Lamont noted "The statistics are too staggering to ignore. Our clients are evolving and in turn we need to also evolve."

How we do business is changing throughout North America

With the ever-evolving world of technology, communication streams have expanded how businesses are providing customer service and support for their clientele. With the rising demand Conversational recognized the need to support their clients further by providing beyond the phone services they offer.

Conversational seeing their own need for advancements into offering other communication types early in 2020, kick started the future they are edging closely towards. Since that time Conversational has undergone several advancements within their structure, and operations to allow them to move toward offering new service features and communication facets.

In 2021 they launched a new logo and brand with a bright and diverse new theme for their website that reflects the diversity they were looking to grow towards.

We needed to be as diverse as our client base is" stated Tanya Lamont, President.

Further to this they started out by changing the systems they use for call processing which allowed them to see a future with other communication streams being reachable. Now that those developments have completed Conversational has been busy this past year developing and testing just how they could begin offering more.

The results are an omni channel type platform which allows the team at Conversational to operate and support their clients not only through their current phone support channels but also through EMAIL, CHAT, and SMS.

Consumers want service to be fast and convenient in today's world, so by ensuring your business is accessible through a multitude of communication platforms, you are showing your clients you are ready, willing, and capable of serving all their needs in the format they prefer.

Through their own research Conversational kept finding their clients speaking widely about the value of our services and how this provides them with the time and freedom to expand and grow. Imagine the results when they could soon come to work with a clean inbox and several new leads that were generated without them even lifting a finger. As an entrepreneur your time is valuable, so having more time to be productive in other matters of your business is key to a small business's success. The biggest holdback for many entrepreneurs new to outsourcing is letting go and building that trust with a business handling their client's needs. However, with the new "Client Portal" Conversational has developed in conjunction with these new services, quality is still at the fingertips of those business owners.

So, when do we expect to see Conversational launching these new features?

Conversational President, Tanya Lamont quoted "Our new features will be launching in phases, starting with Email and SMS support. We predict the launch of these first two services beginning within the early months of 2024 and then moving into the chat support service mid to late next year".

With these new advancements Conversational is set to be the first in the industry to launch and offer full omni services amongst their competitors. And currently being one of the top virtual receptionist providers as seen through Consumer Affairs, this will allow them to take over the industry and set the bar high for other competitors to strive to reach.

This edge over the market has Conversational team of virtual receptionists posed and ready for steady growth through strategic marketing of those new features. Where will Conversational go next? Although that is still to be seen, one thing is for certain this company invests in their business and listens to their customers and their needs and returns a product that works for all industries in today's business world.

Outsourcing a service which acts like your front line of communication, that comes with years of experience in the art of customer service allows you to provide the quality all businesses deserve to show their clients.

The world is seeing the results can be far more profitable when you are working remotely and with outsourcing to businesses like Conversational you can even improve your client impact and loyalty.

We are excited to see how this development unfolds and thrilled to have had the opportunity to be a part of this announcement with Conversational.

Media Contact

Tanya Lamont, Conversational LLC, 1 855-933-3826, [email protected], https://conversational.com/

SOURCE Conversational LLC