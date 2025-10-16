ConverSight and Fishbowl Inventory Achieve 800-Customer Milestone, Reinforcing AI Leadership in Inventory Management

ConverSight and Fishbowl now empower more than 800 joint customers across manufacturing, distribution, retail, and food and beverage industries with next-generation AI demand forecasting and generative AI capabilities. These new features deliver instant custom reports, predictive analytics, and conversational insights that simplify decision-making and optimize inventory. For a limited time, Fishbowl AI Insights Tier 1 and Tier 2 packages are available at 20% off—terms and conditions apply.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConverSight, the leader in Unified Decision Intelligence, in partnership with Fishbowl Inventory, today announced a major milestone: 800 joint customers now rely on ConverSight's supply chain decision intelligence – AI built for supply chain organizations – to streamline operations and finances. As part of this momentum, the companies are also introducing powerful new AI demand forecasting and generative AI features and launching a 20%-off limited time offer for Fishbowl AI Insights Tier 1 and Tier 2. Fishbowl users can harness AI for deeper insights and smarter forecasting tools with ConverSight.

ConverSight and Fishbowl originally announced their partnership in 2024, launching Fishbowl AI Insights powered by ConverSight. Fishbowl AI Insights provides AI reporting, AI inventory optimization, and AI demand forecasting natively integrated within Fishbowl for instant, actionable insights.

This milestone coincides with the release of powerful new AI features:

AI Demand Forecasting: Generate real-time predictions with machine learning in just a few clicks — driving agility, alignment, and profit.

Athena Threads: Collaborate in-platform with live data-driven conversation threads with ConverSight's AI employee, Athena.

"By integrating with Fishbowl, ConverSight has transformed raw data into actionable insights—instantly. What once took hours of manual data crunching is now available on demand, presented in a format that is both intuitive and decision-ready," said Jeremy Knippa of Curtis Wagner Plastics, a joint customer of ConverSight and Fishbowl. "Our purchasing and sales departments have gained tremendous value with real-time visibility into inventory, demand, and performance metrics. Teams are now empowered to make strategic, data-driven decisions that directly impact our bottom line. ConverSight has helped us unlock the full potential of our data in Fishbowl, becoming an essential partner in driving efficiency, profitability, and growth."

"Our work with ConverSight continues to make AI accessible to Fishbowl customers by removing price and complexity barriers for smaller businesses," said Kendrick Hair, Chief Product Officer, Fishbowl Inventory. "We're making it easier than ever for inventory, procurement, finance, and sales departments to overcome the day-to-day reporting, forecasting, and planning challenges of inventory management with industry-leading AI; without the high costs and implementation headaches."

"Reaching 800 joint customers is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Fishbowl and the growing demand for automated AI solutions that help streamline costs and operations for supply chain organizations. This milestone fuels our commitment to making AI adoption accessible and seamless for every business," said ConverSight CEO and co-founder Ganesh Gandhieswaran.

As part of this momentum, Fishbowl AI Insights Tier 1 and Tier 2 packages are 20%-off, giving access to AI forecasting, predictive analytics, and deeper insights. Limited time offer. Terms and conditions apply. Current and prospective Fishbowl AI Insights customers may register interest here.

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

About Fishbowl Inventory

Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1-requested desktop and online manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, as well as a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets.

