ConverSight and Katana Partner to Help Growing Businesses Forecast Demand and Optimize Inventory with AI

"Product SMBs need AI that helps them work together and plan with confidence. By bringing ConverSight's Athena into Katana, we give our customers a clearer view of their demand and stock so they can plan and coordinate their operations more smoothly and improve overall performance," said Kristjan Vilosius Co-CEO and Founder of Katana. "This partnership makes it easier for Katana customers to start using AI in the tools they already use every day, so they can make better, faster decisions from day one."

As part of the partnership launch, the companies are introducing QuickStart AI for Katana, a plug-and-play solution that transforms Katana's data into proactive forecasting, inventory optimization, and recommended actions delivered through ConverSight's Athena. With built-in dashboards, adaptive AI forecasting, and conversational reporting, users eliminate manual reporting and gain proactive insight in days, without IT dependency or BI tools.

"Katana empowers teams with real-time operations, and ConverSight adds the foresight they need to make better decisions," said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverSight. "Together, we are delivering the clarity and control growing manufacturing, e-commerce, wholesale, and retail businesses need to operate more efficiently and scale responsibly."

QuickStart AI for Katana is now available, with optional advanced packages offering segmentation, forecasting enhancements, and supply optimization features.

ConverSight and Katana will co-host a live webinar on January 22, 2026, "Practical AI: Forecasting and Inventory Planning for High-Volume Sellers," featuring real-world examples of AI demand forecasting and inventory planning for multi-channel operations. Register for the webinar here.

To support the rollout, ConverSight is introducing an exclusive introductory offer for Katana customers, providing 3-months free on the first-year license, 20 hours of professional services, and dedicated success support. Limited-time offer terms and conditions apply.

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

About Katana Cloud Inventory

Katana is the easy-to-use, cloud-native Inventory Management Platform built for SMBs that sell physical products. With native integrations to ecommerce, accounting, and shipping platforms, Katana gives entrepreneurs a real-time view of their business and the tools to scale. Founded in Tallinn, Estonia, and with over $3B in gross merchandise value processed annually, Katana is trusted by 1,500+ companies across 70 countries and 75 industries.

