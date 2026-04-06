ConverSight Brings Agentic AI to SWK Technologies ERP Ecosystem

SWK Technologies joins ConverSight's partner ecosystem with Elite partnership to deliver agentic AI and analytics to supply chain organizations
INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConverSight.ai Inc, the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), today announced a strategic partnership with SWK Technologies, Inc., a leading ERP consulting and implementation provider and Acumatica Gold Partner. The collaboration enables organizations to apply agentic AI within everyday operations, helping teams access insights and act faster across supply chain, finance, and construction environments.
"By bringing ConverSight's AI employee, Athena, into environments supported by SWK Technologies, supply chain organizations can reduce reliance on manual reporting, improve responsiveness to operational changes, and manage planning with greater consistency across functions," said Jordan Howard, Vice President of Sales at ConverSight.
ConverSight equips SWK customers with AI agents for:
- Inventory management
- Demand forecasting
- Supply planning
- Supply chain visibility
- Sales and finance
- Construction projects
- And more
ConverSight's Unified Decision Intelligence platform helps teams take autonomous action on insights with data from their ERPs and other business tools. ConverSight combines live ERP data with AI intelligence for immediate operational insights and decision support without requiring extensive customization, long implementation cycles, or dedicated analytics infrastructure. This significantly reduces time-to-value and enables easier adoption across business teams.
"SWK is committed to bringing high-impact, continuous innovation to our ERP customers," said Carla Brown, VP of Partners & Alliances at SWK Technologies. "Our partnership with ConverSight introduces agentic AI that works directly within the ERP ecosystem, providing a scalable path to adopting AI across finance, operations, supply chain, and construction."
ConverSight and SWK Technologies will co-host a live webinar on April 9th, 2026, "Ask Your ERP Anything: AI for Supply Chain, Finance, and Inventory Planning," featuring real-world examples and a live demo.
About ConverSight
ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2026 AI Excellence Award in Supply Chain. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.
About SWK Technologies
SWK Technologies empowers business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations. SWK offers core accounting and financial software, process automation solutions. managed IT services, cybersecurity and cloud hosting coast-to-coast across the U.S.,. Additionally, SWK helps small and mid-sized enterprises streamline operations, reduce manual tasks, and gain valuable insights into critical data by modernizing and integrating finance and operations systems supported by a robust technology infrastructure.
Media Contact
Koemi Valencia, ConverSight, 1 7735698969, [email protected], https://conversight.ai/
SOURCE ConverSight
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