ConverSight Brings Agentic AI to SWK Technologies ERP Ecosystem

"Our partnership with ConverSight introduces agentic AI that works directly within the ERP ecosystem, providing a scalable path to adopting AI across finance, operations, supply chain, and construction." Post this

ConverSight equips SWK customers with AI agents for:

Inventory management

Demand forecasting

Supply planning

Supply chain visibility

Sales and finance

Construction projects

And more

ConverSight's Unified Decision Intelligence platform helps teams take autonomous action on insights with data from their ERPs and other business tools. ConverSight combines live ERP data with AI intelligence for immediate operational insights and decision support without requiring extensive customization, long implementation cycles, or dedicated analytics infrastructure. This significantly reduces time-to-value and enables easier adoption across business teams.

"SWK is committed to bringing high-impact, continuous innovation to our ERP customers," said Carla Brown, VP of Partners & Alliances at SWK Technologies. "Our partnership with ConverSight introduces agentic AI that works directly within the ERP ecosystem, providing a scalable path to adopting AI across finance, operations, supply chain, and construction."

ConverSight and SWK Technologies will co-host a live webinar on April 9th, 2026, "Ask Your ERP Anything: AI for Supply Chain, Finance, and Inventory Planning," featuring real-world examples and a live demo.

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2026 AI Excellence Award in Supply Chain. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

About SWK Technologies

SWK Technologies empowers business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations. SWK offers core accounting and financial software, process automation solutions. managed IT services, cybersecurity and cloud hosting coast-to-coast across the U.S.,. Additionally, SWK helps small and mid-sized enterprises streamline operations, reduce manual tasks, and gain valuable insights into critical data by modernizing and integrating finance and operations systems supported by a robust technology infrastructure.

Media Contact

Koemi Valencia, ConverSight, 1 7735698969, [email protected], https://conversight.ai/

SOURCE ConverSight