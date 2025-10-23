ConverSight Debuts QuickStart AI for QuickBooks Online (QBO) at Intuit Connect 2025

"QBO users can now connect directly to ConverSight, explore their data in real time, and ask Athena finance-related questions in natural language, all without setup or engineering," said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverSight. Post this

"This release takes the complexity out of financial reporting," said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverSight. "QBO users can now connect directly to ConverSight, explore their data in real time, and ask Athena finance-related questions in natural language, all without setup or engineering. It's the next step in democratizing decision intelligence for every business leader, accountant, and controller using QuickBooks Online."

ConverSight's QBO AI solutions provide built-in dashboards including Accounts Payable and Receivable Aging, Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, and Sales and Purchase Summaries, with out-of-the-box reporting and AI that adapts over time. Users can explore cash flow trends, track performance, or compare budgets conversationally with Athena Threads, ConverSight's patented AI employee, no BI or SQL experience required.

"QuickStart AI for QBO was created for the everyday finance professional," said Mahalingam Shanmugam, Director of Customer Success at ConverSight. "It's quick to implement, easy to use, and powerful enough to replace hours of manual analysis and reporting effort with AI."

Key capabilities include:

One-Click Integration – Connect directly to QBO and access data instantly through the ConverSight Marketspace.

Automated Provisioning – Prebuilt dashboards and reports are generated immediately at onboarding.

Athena Threads – Ask natural language questions to uncover insights with ConverSight's AI agent, without IT or analytics expertise.

Explorer – Customize dashboards and visualizations for deeper analysis.

Automated Insights – Receive curated insights and actionable recommendations, expanding with future updates.

ConverSight will showcase QuickStart AI for QBO solutions during Intuit Connect 2025, October 27th–29th at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas's, highlighting real-time visibility, AI automation, and smarter decision-making for finance and accounting professionals.

Visit ConverSight at booth #54 during Intuit Connect to demo QuickStart AI for QBO, or RSVP and gain VIP access to ConverSight sponsored after-hours events including a Taylor Swift Themed Happy Hour and a 90's Hip Hop Party featuring live performances from Digital Underground ("The Humpty Dance"), Tag Team ("Whoomp (There it Is"), Rob Base ("It Takes Two") and a guest appearance by the OG Arabian Prince (Original N.W.A. member).

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

