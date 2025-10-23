ConverSight Debuts QuickStart AI for QuickBooks Online (QBO) at Intuit Connect 2025

ConverSight launches plug-and-play finance and accounting solutions for QuickBooks Online (QBO) giving SMB's automated AI capabilities with QBO data and beyond. ConverSight will showcase QuickStart AI for QBO at Intuit Connect October 27th–29th 2025 in Las Vegas. Visit ConverSight at booth #54, or join ConverSight at a Taylor Swift Themed Happy Hour or The Ultimate VIP 90's Rap Party featuring live performances from Digital Underground, Tag Team, and Rob Base.
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConverSight, the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), today announced the launch of QuickStart AI for QuickBooks Online (QBO) - a set of plug-and-play finance and accounting AI solutions for SMB's to harness real-time AI insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions with their QBO data and beyond.
Finance teams using QuickBooks Online often struggle to extract timely insights or consolidate multiple reports without relying on IT. ConverSight's QuickStart AI for QBO solutions removes those challenges with one-click integration and automated onboarding, providing instant access to curated dashboards, reports, and AI insights.
"This release takes the complexity out of financial reporting," said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverSight. "QBO users can now connect directly to ConverSight, explore their data in real time, and ask Athena finance-related questions in natural language, all without setup or engineering. It's the next step in democratizing decision intelligence for every business leader, accountant, and controller using QuickBooks Online."
ConverSight's QBO AI solutions provide built-in dashboards including Accounts Payable and Receivable Aging, Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, and Sales and Purchase Summaries, with out-of-the-box reporting and AI that adapts over time. Users can explore cash flow trends, track performance, or compare budgets conversationally with Athena Threads, ConverSight's patented AI employee, no BI or SQL experience required.
"QuickStart AI for QBO was created for the everyday finance professional," said Mahalingam Shanmugam, Director of Customer Success at ConverSight. "It's quick to implement, easy to use, and powerful enough to replace hours of manual analysis and reporting effort with AI."
Key capabilities include:
- One-Click Integration – Connect directly to QBO and access data instantly through the ConverSight Marketspace.
- Automated Provisioning – Prebuilt dashboards and reports are generated immediately at onboarding.
- Athena Threads – Ask natural language questions to uncover insights with ConverSight's AI agent, without IT or analytics expertise.
- Explorer – Customize dashboards and visualizations for deeper analysis.
- Automated Insights – Receive curated insights and actionable recommendations, expanding with future updates.
ConverSight will showcase QuickStart AI for QBO solutions during Intuit Connect 2025, October 27th–29th at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas's, highlighting real-time visibility, AI automation, and smarter decision-making for finance and accounting professionals.
Visit ConverSight at booth #54 during Intuit Connect to demo QuickStart AI for QBO, or RSVP and gain VIP access to ConverSight sponsored after-hours events including a Taylor Swift Themed Happy Hour and a 90's Hip Hop Party featuring live performances from Digital Underground ("The Humpty Dance"), Tag Team ("Whoomp (There it Is"), Rob Base ("It Takes Two") and a guest appearance by the OG Arabian Prince (Original N.W.A. member).
About ConverSight
ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.
