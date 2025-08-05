ConverSight Enhances Supply Chain Decision Intelligence with AI Demand Forecasting

New AI demand planning and forecasting solution from ConverSight helps supply chains eliminate inventory challenges and boost profitability. Powered by machine learning, with real-time insights, and 150+ integrations, customers can act faster, reduce risk, and improve margins while achieving over 97% forecast precision. No technical expertise required.
INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConverSight, the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence, today announced the release of its AI Demand Forecasting Solution, purpose-built to help supply chain organizations forecast with accuracy and agility—without requiring technical expertise. The AI solution transforms demand forecasting from a labor-intensive chore into a collaborative, insight-driven process that helps companies stay ahead of market fluctuations.
Traditional forecasting methods are often manual, time-consuming, and dependent on deep statistical knowledge. ConverSight's AI Demand Forecasting Solution removes these barriers with:
- Accuracy that is humanly impossible: Achieve over 97% accuracy in demand and supply planning forecasts
- Ease of use and quick ramp up: Get started in as little as 1 week, user friendly for all
- Seamless integration: Over 150+ integrations with existing systems, ERPs, CRMs, WMSs, and more
- Quick-Start AI: Out-of-the-box analytics with real-time actionable insights and conversational AI
The AI Demand Forecasting Solution is part of ConverSight's portfolio of quick-start Supply Chain AI Solutions, designed to increase supply chain visibility, decision-making, and automation.
"80% of companies still rely on manual Excel-based processes to forecast demand—leading to frequent inventory excesses and shortages. ConverSight is your decision-critical AI. Even when there is significant market volatility, customers are achieving over 97% accuracy in demand and supply planning forecasts in a fraction of the time," says Ganesh Gandhieswaran, ConverSight CEO and co-founder. "ConverSight goes where traditional inventory management and business intelligence tools can't. We're using multiple machine learning algorithms and forecasting models at once, considering seasonality, pricing fluctuations, tariffs and more, in real-time. This allows customers to make demand planning and forecasting decisions with confidence."
This release aligns with ConverSight's broader mission to simplify data-driven decisions through Athena, its patented AI employee. ConverSight's Decision Intelligence platform empowers users to move from reactive to proactive with instant visibility, predictive insights, and recommended actions.
Learn more about ConverSight's AI Demand Forecasting.
About ConverSight
ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.
Media Contact
Koemi Valencia, ConverSight, 1 (773) 569-8969, [email protected], https://conversight.ai/
SOURCE ConverSight
Share this article