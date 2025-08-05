ConverSight Enhances Supply Chain Decision Intelligence with AI Demand Forecasting

"Even where there is significant market volatility, customers are achieving over 97% accuracy in demand and supply planning forecasts in a fraction of the time," Ganesh Gandhieswaran, ConverSight CEO and co-founder Post this

Accuracy that is humanly impossible: Achieve over 97% accuracy in demand and supply planning forecasts

Ease of use and quick ramp up: Get started in as little as 1 week, user friendly for all

Seamless integration: Over 150+ integrations with existing systems, ERPs, CRMs, WMSs, and more

Quick-Start AI: Out-of-the-box analytics with real-time actionable insights and conversational AI

The AI Demand Forecasting Solution is part of ConverSight's portfolio of quick-start Supply Chain AI Solutions, designed to increase supply chain visibility, decision-making, and automation.

"80% of companies still rely on manual Excel-based processes to forecast demand—leading to frequent inventory excesses and shortages. ConverSight is your decision-critical AI. Even when there is significant market volatility, customers are achieving over 97% accuracy in demand and supply planning forecasts in a fraction of the time," says Ganesh Gandhieswaran, ConverSight CEO and co-founder. "ConverSight goes where traditional inventory management and business intelligence tools can't. We're using multiple machine learning algorithms and forecasting models at once, considering seasonality, pricing fluctuations, tariffs and more, in real-time. This allows customers to make demand planning and forecasting decisions with confidence."

This release aligns with ConverSight's broader mission to simplify data-driven decisions through Athena, its patented AI employee. ConverSight's Decision Intelligence platform empowers users to move from reactive to proactive with instant visibility, predictive insights, and recommended actions.

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

