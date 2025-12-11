ConverSight Ignites Supply Chain Decision Intelligence Among Pine Services Group ERP Partner Network

"By introducing ConverSight's decision intelligence platform, we're empowering teams with AI insights that elevate how they understand their data, optimize operations, and drive smarter decisions," said Chris Milan, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Pine Services Group. Post this

The following ERP consulting firms are now officially part of the ConverSight partner ecosystem:

Alliance Solutions Group – Sarasota, FL





i-Tech Support – Ocoee, FL





Alta Vista Technology – Royal Oak, MI





Strategic Information Group – Rock Hill, SC





The Vested Group – Plano, TX





NexTec Group – Seattle, WA





Eureka Solutions – East Kilbride, Scotland





Western Computer – Oxnard, CA





Third Wave Business Systems – Wayne, NJ





ETHOSystems – Chicago, IL





Practical Software Solutions – Concord, NC





Equation Technologies – Encinitas, CA & Vancouver, Canada





DB Computer Solutions – Limerick, Dublin & Cork, Ireland





Acumen Information Systems – Clermont, FL

This growing alliance extends ConverSight's decision intelligence platform across North America and Europe, creating a collaborative network of ERP experts delivering AI planning and operational insight directly to customers.

By integrating Athena into their service offerings, Pine Services Group's partners empower teams to generate custom reports through natural-language conversations, forecast demand shifts, identify inventory risks, and receive recommended next actions across purchasing, operations, and finance, all without ongoing data engineering or analytics overhead.

"At Pine Services Group, we're committed to bringing innovative, best-in-class solutions to the organizations we serve. By introducing ConverSight's decision intelligence platform, we're empowering teams with AI insights that elevate how they understand their data, optimize operations, and drive smarter decisions," said Chris Milan, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Pine Services Group.

"ERPs play a critical role in operations but decision-making often lags behind execution," said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverSight. Through our partnership with Pine and its outstanding member firms, we're putting Athena, agentic AI, into the hands of teams closest to daily operations—unlocking faster insights, better alignment, and intelligent automation at scale,"

Delivered through Pine Services Group's professional services network, customers benefit from rapid onboarding and immediate business impact, bringing agentic decision intelligence into daily workflows without months-long implementation cycles or specialized analytics teams.

To learn how organizations can access through Pine Services Group's ERP partners, visit www.conversight.ai or connect with a participating Pine Services Group firm.

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

About Pine Service Group

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide a permanent home for their companies through growth capital, operational support, and a commitment to exceptional service delivery. Learn more about Pine Services Group here: https://pineservicesgroup.com/

Media Contact

Koemi Valencia, ConverSight, 1 7735698969, [email protected], https://conversight.com/

SOURCE ConverSight