ConverSight Launches QuickStart AI, Plug-and-Play ERP AI Solutions Enabling Faster ROI and Scalability for Supply Chain Organizations

"With QuickStart AI, we're giving supply chain leaders the visibility, planning, and action missing from legacy tools and systems so they can move from reactive to proactive without high costs, long implementations, and technical expertise," said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO of ConverSight. Post this

QuickStart AI integrates directly with leading ERP platforms like Acumatica, Priority ERP, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Odoo, Sage, and more. Out-of-the-box features include:

Pre-Built Storyboards for finance, sales, and supply chain functions.

AI Forecasting Models that improve accuracy as they learn from business data.

Automated Reporting & Scheduling to eliminate repetitive IT requests.

AI Demand & Supply Planning for optimized inventory, procurement, and planning.

Unified Intelligence Layer to replace fragmented analytics tools with one solution.

Sales and supply chain leaders are seeing measurable improvements within the first month — from increased forecast accuracy to balanced inventory and reduced stockouts. Finance teams using QuickStart AI are going live with P&L dashboards in as little as one week. Unlike traditional analytics/BI projects, or inventory management projects that can take six months or more, QuickStart AI delivers results faster, at a lower cost of ownership.

"What makes QuickStart AI stand out is how quickly customers are seeing real results. It's about speed to insight, simplified reporting, and giving business users the ability to act on their data immediately," said Vlad Bekker, Director of Solutions Consulting at ConverSight.

ConverSight's QuickStart AI solutions are now available for customers and partners. Business leaders interested in automating AI and streamlining decision-making can book a demo to see supply chain decision intelligence in action. For a limited time ConverSight is offering $100 to those who take a demo, terms and conditions apply. Learn more about ConverSight's QuickStart AI Supply Chain Solutions.

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

