ConverSight's AI Agent, Athena, Now Supercharged with Contextual AI Conversations with Athena Threads Release

"We designed Athena Threads to move beyond transactions into conversations. Like employees, we're upskilling Athena. Athena started with generating reports, now Athena is analyzing data contextually, and telling a story," said Gopinath Jaganmohan, CTO and Co-Founder of ConverSight. "By combining memory, context, and explainability, Athena Threads ensures leaders get accurate, actionable answers when it matters most. This is a leap forward in how supply chains will run operations with AI."

Unlike legacy dashboards and one-off queries, Athena Threads retains context across questions, allowing leaders to ask follow-ups naturally and receive explainable, role-specific intelligence in real time.

"Athena is an AI employee. With contextual AI and multi-skilled capability, Athena is analyzing data, delivering insights, and also helping with root cause analysis. Now supply chain leaders can hire Athena as a data analyst and beyond." said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverSight.

ConverSight's AI agent, Athena, understands business context, forecasts demand, uncovers anomalies, and empowers users to act confidently across their supply chain. With Athena Threads, supply chain, finance, procurement, sales, and operations teams can:

Respond faster to disruptions like supplier delays or demand shifts.

Improve forecasting accuracy and inventory planning through adaptive, contextual analysis.

Cut reporting delays by eliminating dependence on IT or BI training.

Gain decision-ready intelligence that is both explainable and role-aware.

Athena Threads is available today for ConverSight customers and partners. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.conversight.ai.

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into The Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

