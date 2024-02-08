Conversio Health Delivers Improved Patient Outcomes and Reduced Costs with Groundbreaking COPD and Asthma Disease Management Program

This program demonstrates the power of patient-focused care in driving better healthcare outcomes and reducing costs for both patients and payers. Post this

Portable Bluetooth-enabled Smart Devices: Pocket-sized smart nebulizers provide patients with the easiest way to take their medications and smart inhaler sensor devices work with any inhaler medication.

Inspire™ Virtual Pulmonary Rehab Program: Delivers a comprehensive COPD self-management program for high-risk patients which includes exercise videos, health education content, a smoking cessation program—all in formats tailored to patient's preference.

AI Predictive Analytics Engine: Monitors patient data in real time, identifies patients at high risk of hospitalization, and delivers actionable alerts to clinical teams.

Conversio Connect App: Aggregates patient data from various sources and streamlines communication between patients and the care team.

Clinical Pharmacists, Respiratory Therapists & Health Coaches: Engage with patients & providers to improve coordination, provide high-touch pharmacotherapy management, and ensure effective patient education.

In Conversio Health's value-based program, the company shares financial risks with health plans and provider groups and has reliably delivered significant medical and pharmacy cost savings to their partners. Recent studies done by Conversio's partners demonstrated $5,000 per member per year savings across both medical and pharmacy costs, leading to millions of dollars in savings to customers.

"We are thrilled with the success of our valued-based program," stated Taylor Cline, CEO of Conversio Health. "This program demonstrates the power of patient-focused care in driving better healthcare outcomes and reducing costs for both patients and payers. We are committed to expanding this program and making it accessible to patients nationwide, ultimately changing the paradigm for chronic respiratory disease management."

About Conversio Health:

Conversio Health provides a comprehensive disease management program designed to improve care, adherence, and cost associated with chronic respiratory conditions. Their value-based program delivers an end-to-end care solution: including custom medications, smart devices, Conversio Connect app, AI predictive analytics, health education and exercises. Their team of clinical pharmacists, respiratory therapists, and health coaches support patients and providers. Hospital utilization is decreased, and the total cost of care is lowered. Conversio Health was founded in 2013 and is based in San Luis Obispo, CA.

