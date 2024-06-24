Conversion Pipeline Acquires White Label Agency, Expanding its Leadership in White Label Digital Marketing

Conversion Pipeline, a leader in high-performance digital marketing, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of assets from White Label Agency, a comprehensive provider of white label solutions in search engine marketing, social media, and paid advertising.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conversion Pipeline, a leader in high-performance digital marketing, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of assets from White Label Agency, a comprehensive provider of white label solutions in search engine marketing, social media, and paid advertising. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Conversion Pipeline's strategic growth through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), reinforcing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the digital marketing industry.

The acquisition of White Label Agency aligns with Conversion Pipeline's vision to enhance its service offerings and broaden its reach in the white label digital marketing sector. With this strategic move, Conversion Pipeline aims to deliver even greater value to its clients by integrating White Label Agency's robust suite of search engine marketing, social media, and paid advertising solutions.

"Acquiring White Label Agency represents a key step in our growth strategy, enabling us to strengthen our market position and expand our service capabilities," said Michael Delpierre, CEO of Conversion Pipeline. "This acquisition not only enhances our ability to deliver top-tier white label digital marketing solutions but also underscores our dedication to driving success for our clients through strategic growth and innovation."

White Label Agency has established a reputation for providing exceptional white label digital marketing services, helping agencies and businesses enhance their lead generation and achieve their marketing goals. By integrating these assets, Conversion Pipeline is poised to offer a more comprehensive and effective suite of digital marketing solutions to its clients, ensuring they stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.

"This acquisition is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering high-performance digital marketing solutions," added Delpierre. "We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to leveraging White Label Agency's expertise to further elevate our clients' success."

White Label Agency was an agency-to-agency business unit of Veza Digital, a premier provider of performance marketing websites, marketing strategy and demand generation for B2B companies. "Veza Digital has become a market leader in Webflow services. This divestiture allows us to further strengthen that position, while propelling White Label Agency into a high growth future with a trusted partner," said Stefan Katanic, Founder and CEO of Veza Digital. "The team at Veza Digital will work closely with the White Label Agency acquisition team to ensure success in transition," he added.

With the acquisition, Conversion Pipeline will continue to focus on retail business clients, while White Label Agency will provide outsourced production for digital agency partners. Both businesses will operate from headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Conversion Pipeline

Conversion Pipeline is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and website development. With a focus on delivering high-performance marketing strategies, Conversion Pipeline helps businesses across various industries achieve their online marketing goals and drive growth. For more information about Conversion Pipeline and its expanded suite of services, please visit http://www.conversionpipeline.com.

About Veza Digital

Veza Digital has set the Global Standard for marketing B2B companies through creating performance marketing websites, and driving results through demand generation and demand capturing. Veza services include Webflow design, demand generation through paid media, paid search, SEO, and conversion rate optimization. For more information about Veza Digital, please visit https://www.vezadigital.com.

Media Contact

Michael Delpierre, Conversion Pipeline, 1 877-877-0542, [email protected], https://conversionpipeline.com

SOURCE Conversion Pipeline