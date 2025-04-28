Conviction, Early: VC4 Announces Investment in Dream Capital

"Enduring firms are defined by the quality of their conviction and the strength of their earliest partners. I'm proud to have IDC Ventures as one of ours." –Tejinder Gill Post this

In 2024, after a decade of investing across stages and styles, Tejinder founded a new firm called Dream Capital. The firm's vision is rooted in his authentic approach to investing, yet fueled by a commitment to realizing its full potential.

We believe Dream's first fund marks the beginning of a transformative new chapter, and are excited to welcome Dream Capital Fund I as the latest addition to the VC4 portfolio.

Dream Capital fits the emerging manager profile with a distinct strategy shaped by deep experience across the capital stack. Tejinder began his career at Insight Partners, a defining name in growth-stage software, before spending several years at the seed stage, at Social Capital and Collaborative Fund. His decade of experience across the capital stack shaped a distinct investing lens, which combines the rigor of growth equity with the intuition of seed-stage venture.

Dream's strategy is the product of that evolution. The firm partners with early-stage software founders leveraging a concentrated, conviction-led strategy. This approach is grounded in rigorous diligence, founder alignment, and long term partnership.

Our investment reflects VC4's ongoing commitment to identifying and backing top emerging managers as the fund of funds strategy within the IDC Ventures platform. Our long-standing relationship with Tejinder gave us unique insight into the strategy, judgment, and values behind Dream Capital.

As Tejinder puts it: "Enduring firms are defined by the quality of their conviction and the strength of their earliest partners. I'm proud to have IDC Ventures as one of ours."

At the 2024 IDC Network Annual Meeting in Miami, Tejinder experienced firsthand what defines the VC4 community – an event full of real conversations, founder connection, and long-term alignment. That experience reinforced our shared belief that lasting firms are built on trust, partnership, and energy.

We're proud to partner with Dream Capital and excited to support its continued growth.

