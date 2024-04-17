Convr AI® Celebrating Eight Years in InsurTech Business

"Convr continues to lead innovation in the AI commercial insurance underwriting space and this milestone showcases our dedication to unlocking even more performance improvements for customers in the coming years," said Convr CEO, John Stammen. Post this

Delivering a full suite of AI-infused commercial insurance tools to support underwriting analysis and decisions.

Bringing real-time digital footprint data to submissions as they are ingested

Surfacing critical insights to drive smarter underwriting decisions in-line with existing workflows

Bringing quick time-to-value with extensive out-of-the-box features

"Convr continues to lead innovation in the AI commercial insurance underwriting space and this milestone showcases our dedication to unlocking even more performance improvements for customers in the coming years," said Convr CEO, John Stammen. "We have an unparalleled passion for our work and we're certain our customers will continue to see benefits well beyond our eighth year in business."

Convr enables four core use cases:

Intake AI: reads and digitizes submission documents, such as ACORD applications and loss runs, to reduce manual data entry

Risk 360 AI: provides additional insights on risks from thousands of third-party data sources

Answers AI: uses AI to classify a business and respond to underwriting questions, saving significant underwriter time while improving consistency and accuracy

Risk Score AI: enables risk prioritization and selection to better focus downstream underwriting resources

About Convr AI®

Convr is an AI underwriting and intelligent document processing workbench that drives world-class customer experiences. It delivers premium growth, insights and efficiency for commercial P&C insurance organizations of all sizes, including many of the top 10 carriers, MGA's, brokers and reinsurers. To learn more, visit www.convr.com. Follow Convr on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

