Convr AI® Extends Offerings to E&S and Specialty Lines Insurance

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convr AI®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial insurance organizations with its underwriting workbench is expanding its offerings to companies that offer Excess and Surplus (E&S) and Specialty Lines insurance.

As the market has shifted along with the increase of exposures, risks and values, Convr AI has developed new supportive resources and capabilities to help underwriters prioritize and expedite submissions with greater confidence—including a massive data lake with data cards configured specifically for E&S insurer needs to quote with confidence.

"We've seen an increasing level of interest in E&S and Specialty Lines insurance as the market has shifted," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "Convr AI brings a high level of resources and insights to underwriters in this realm of high-risk and non-traditional insurance. We look to bring greater assurance to the increasingly volatile universe of exposures."

And the interest in E&S and Specialty Lines is only expected to grow. This demand is expected to continue along with growing awareness of the need for tailored coverages as new risks emerge. All that requires data, however, but not a lot of companies have underwriting teams that are able to pull and sort through all of the relevant data available. That's where Convr comes in. Our Convr Underwriting Workbench can enable underwriting teams to use the right data to make the best evaluations to score risks appropriately.

