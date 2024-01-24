Convr AI® would like to raise a toast to our customers and partners and to all we've accomplished over the past year

The year 2023 was a whirlwind of activity and achievements in Convr's journey to help commercial insurance organizations underwrite better and faster, and we documented many achievements toward that goal while significantly advancing our modularized AI underwriting data analysis capabilities in 2023.

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convr AI®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) underwriting platform serving commercial insurance organizations would like to raise a toast to our customers and partners and to all we've accomplished over the past year.

New additions for 2023:

Convr AI Underwriting Workbench

Expanded the Convr Admin Console to allow additional self-service capabilities for power users

Released the Convr Development Kit (CDK) to support co-development with partners

Released new auto-labeling and workflow routing/submission assignment capabilities

Introduced content search

Expanded Insights powered by Snowflake for operational and portfolio analysis

Dynamic Underwriting to identify material changes in renewal submission workflows

Convr Intake

Grew the library of AI-trained forms including high confidence run carriers, supplemental forms, etc.

Integrated large language model AI (LLM) with our extraction process improving extraction accuracy

Updated the optical character recognition (OCR) engine used to extract unstructured data from all insurance documents improving extraction accuracy

Enhanced the human-in-the-loop (HITL) user experience to give users more control over their final data deliverable

Enhanced performance reporting to enable visualization of intake data and straight-through processing

Introduced Feedback Loop for HITL

Processed over four million submissions and over eight million assets

Convr Data Lake

Expanded data lake from 50 million businesses and 594 million entities in 2022, to 85 million businesses and 755 million entities in 2023

Expanded Convr Risk 360 AI data lake data sources to include non-profit data (Form 990), dams and bridges, property risk and COPE data via HazardHub, as well as many other federal and state level data sources

Enhanced data capabilities to include data lineage highlighting the source of data, date last updated, and source url

Convr Answers

Introduced self-service Answers

Expanded Large Language Models (LLM) for Answers

"Convr is looking forward to unlocking even more performance improvements for customers in 2024," said Convr CEO, John Stammen. "We have an unparalleled passion for commercial insurance and we're certain our customers will continue to see benefits from our innovative AI in the coming year."

About Convr AI®

