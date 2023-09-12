Conway Marketing Group Wins Prestigious Netty Award for Public Relations

As we celebrate this achievement, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible team whose talent and commitment made this win possible. We would also like to thank our clients for their unwavering support and trust in our work. Tweet this

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.

The award-winning press release (SkillGigs, Inc. Debuts New Platform Experience for Talent Marketplace Users) was written for SkillGigs, an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities, which unveiled a new platform experience for its users in early 2023. The new enhancements allowed all SkillGigs users, both employers and job seekers, to more effectively create job listings or advertise their skills, screen through matches and have more productive compensation negotiations during the interview process using the platform's bidding functionality.

Continued Conway: "As we celebrate this achievement, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible team whose talent and commitment made this win possible. We would also like to thank our clients for their unwavering support and trust in our work."

For more information about Conway Marketing Group, please visit: http://www.conwaymarketinggroup.com

For more information about Conway Marketing Group's services, including Public Relations, please visit: http://www.conwaymarketinggroup.com/services

About Conway Marketing Group

Conway Marketing Group is a marketing and branding agency that focuses on developing and launching innovative marketing campaigns that drive targeted results. Partnering with us means working with a passionate and dedicated team that can quickly understand your marketing needs. We deliver outcomes that enhance your brand presence, amplify your competitive edge, and ultimately help you achieve revenue goals. For more information, please visit http://www.conwaymarketinggroup.com.

About the Netty Awards

Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.

Media Contact

Sarah Flocken, Conway Marketing Group, 2406300316, [email protected], https://www.conwaymarketinggroup.com/

SOURCE Conway Marketing Group