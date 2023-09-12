Conway Marketing Group Wins Prestigious Netty Award for Public Relations

The nationwide full-service healthcare marketing company secured "Best Press Release" recognition for the announcement of client SkillGigs' new digital platform experience.
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conway Marketing Group, a nationwide marketing and branding agency focused on clients innovating in healthcare and other life-changing sectors, has been recognized for its outstanding work in public relations with a prestigious Netty Award. The company was awarded "Best Press Release" for their work on the press release announcing client SkillGigs, Inc.'s new digital platform experience.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Netty Awards," said Nicole Conway, founder and principal of Conway Marketing Group. "Our public relations team put in many hours of creative work into this project, and I couldn't be more proud. It's a privilege to work with companies like SkillGigs, which are disrupting the healthcare staffing landscape, and we thrive on providing award-winning service to all of our clients innovating for a better world."
The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.
The award-winning press release (SkillGigs, Inc. Debuts New Platform Experience for Talent Marketplace Users) was written for SkillGigs, an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities, which unveiled a new platform experience for its users in early 2023. The new enhancements allowed all SkillGigs users, both employers and job seekers, to more effectively create job listings or advertise their skills, screen through matches and have more productive compensation negotiations during the interview process using the platform's bidding functionality.
Continued Conway: "As we celebrate this achievement, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible team whose talent and commitment made this win possible. We would also like to thank our clients for their unwavering support and trust in our work."
About Conway Marketing Group
Conway Marketing Group is a marketing and branding agency that focuses on developing and launching innovative marketing campaigns that drive targeted results. Partnering with us means working with a passionate and dedicated team that can quickly understand your marketing needs. We deliver outcomes that enhance your brand presence, amplify your competitive edge, and ultimately help you achieve revenue goals. For more information, please visit http://www.conwaymarketinggroup.com.
About the Netty Awards
Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.
