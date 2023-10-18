COO and Operations Interview Series Announced by Operations Council

A new Interview Series of Chief Operating Officers (COOs), and related operations executives with a focus on career advice, roles and responsibilities, and ultimately "secrets to success". Produced by the Operations Council, video interviews are now available to subscribers and operations professionals, free of charge.
CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new Interview Series of Chief Operating Officers (COOs), and related operations executives with a focus on career advice, roles and responsibilities, and ultimately "secrets to success". Produced by the Operations Council, video interviews are now available to subscribers and operations professionals, free of charge.
The Meet the COO™ Series interviews top operations executives from a variety of interesting organizations around the world. Interview candidates are identified among Operations Council subscribers, or prospective candidates can complete a brief application for review by the Operations Council review committee.
"The new Meet the COO Interview Series offers real life examples and candid career advice", states Neil Brown, Operations Council CEO. "The interviews share valuable insights to both aspiring and seasoned corporate operations executives."
For more information on the Meet the COO™ Interview Series, to view interviews, or apply to be interviewed, visit the interviews page. For upcoming interviews and other webcasts, visit the events page.
ABOUT the Operations Council
Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, recognition and peer networking. Programs include a national Career Center, informative articles and whitepapers, research on trending topics, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year Awards. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact CEO Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.
Media Contact
Heather Rowney, Operations Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://operationscouncil.org/
SOURCE Operations Council
Share this article