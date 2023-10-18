COO and Operations Interview Series Announced by Operations Council

"The new Meet the COO Interview Series offers real life examples and candid career advice," states Neil Brown, Operations Council CEO. "The interviews share valuable insights to both aspiring and seasoned corporate operations executives." Tweet this

"The new Meet the COO Interview Series offers real life examples and candid career advice", states Neil Brown, Operations Council CEO. "The interviews share valuable insights to both aspiring and seasoned corporate operations executives."

For more information on the Meet the COO™ Interview Series, to view interviews, or apply to be interviewed, visit the interviews page. For upcoming interviews and other webcasts, visit the events page.

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, recognition and peer networking. Programs include a national Career Center, informative articles and whitepapers, research on trending topics, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year Awards. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact CEO Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.

Media Contact

Heather Rowney, Operations Council, 630-772-1022, [email protected], https://operationscouncil.org/

SOURCE Operations Council