Cook and Will County Attorney Highlights Illinois Legal Changes Taking Effect in 2026

According to Reynolds, recent and upcoming developments affecting Illinois residents include:

2026 Housing Law Update: Significant regulatory changes are now in effect across Illinois, increasing compliance requirements for property owners and landlords. Key developments include the Chicago Additional Dwelling Unit (ADU) expansion, which legalizes coach houses and basement or attic units in designated areas, along with updated eviction procedures that prohibit naming minor children as defendants and require stricter adherence to statutory notice rules.

Tenant Safety & Lease Compliance Requirements: Illinois landlords are now required to include the "Summary of Rights for Safer Homes" as the mandated first page of every new or renewed residential lease. This document outlines protections for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and failure to provide it may expose landlords to statutory penalties.

Squatter Law & Unlawful Occupancy Enforcement: Under recent Illinois legislation, certain squatting situations may now be treated as criminal trespass rather than a civil eviction, allowing law enforcement to remove unauthorized occupants without a prolonged court process when statutory criteria are met.

Bankruptcy & Financial Relief in 2026: Rising consumer debt, property tax increases, and cost-of-living pressures are leading more individuals and families to explore Chapter 7 bankruptcy as a legal tool for relief. Bankruptcy can immediately stop collection activity, wage garnishments, and lawsuits, while providing an opportunity for a financial reset and fresh start when used strategically and at the right time.

Property Tax, Tax Sale, and Fraud Prevention Developments: Cook County continues to face legal scrutiny and reform efforts related to its property tax assessment and tax sale system, while homeowners and heirs are increasingly encouraged to utilize property fraud alert databases to monitor unauthorized deed transfers and protect vulnerable or inherited property.

Estate Planning & Probate Risk Reduction: Despite evolving tax laws, outdated wills, missing powers of attorney, unclear beneficiary designations, and improperly titled real estate remain among the leading causes of probate disputes, delayed property transfers, and court involvement across Cook and Will Counties.

Reynolds notes that many individuals and families delay addressing these issues due to confusion or fear, often until court involvement or financial stress becomes unavoidable.

"Estate planning, probate guidance, real estate counseling, and bankruptcy are not last-resort options," Reynolds explained. "They are proactive legal tools designed to protect assets, preserve family stability, and create clarity during periods of change."

The Law Office of Dionna Reynolds, LLC serves clients throughout Cook County and Will County, focusing on estate planning, probate, real estate transactions, business formation, and Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The firm emphasizes education, accessibility, and long-term planning to help clients make informed decisions.

"As we move into 2026, many people are looking for a fresh start," Reynolds added. "Being informed is the first step toward being protected."

