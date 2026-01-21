Cook DFW Roofing & Restoration Launches "Know Your Home" Podcast for North Texas Homeowners

"Homeownership carries far more responsibility than most people expect," said Cook. "Know Your Home is about helping homeowners understand what actually matters so they can make thoughtful decisions; before they're forced to react." Post this

"I don't even know where to start."

Sorting through competing opinions and advice

Determining what's urgent versus what can wait

Avoiding costly mistakes, or the wrong contractor

Across each episode, Know Your Home addresses these challenges through practical discussions on home maintenance, roofing, renovation planning, material selection, upgrade timing, and risk awareness; giving homeowners the context they need to make decisions with confidence.

The debut episode, "Top 3 Threats to Your Home," examines the most common sources of residential damage in North Texas and why homeowners are often caught off guard; not due to neglect, but because they were never shown what to watch for, which questions to ask, or how to prioritize decisions before time and pressure narrow their options.

Each episode features conversations with builders, inspectors, and industry professionals, offering homeowners a clearer understanding of how homes age, where investment makes sense, and which upgrades truly add long-term value.

"What sets this podcast apart is its respect for the homeowner," said O'Malley. "It assumes people want to make good decisions, they just need better information and context to do it."

Know Your Home is available now on YouTube, with new episodes released regularly.

To subscribe or learn more, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@cookdfw

About Know Your Home

Know Your Home is a YouTube podcast produced by Dan O'Malley featuring Daniel Cook serving as the show's permanent home construction and restoration expert. The series examines the practical realities of owning a home, helping homeowners navigate maintenance, repairs, upgrades, and long-term planning through informed, experience-based discussion.

