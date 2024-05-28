Cook Solutions Group partners with IDgo for authentication services

Cook Solutions Group is pleased to announce their partnership with IDgo, a leading fintech company specializing in authentication services.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cook Solutions Group is pleased to announce their partnership with IDgo, a leading fintech company specializing in authentication services. This partnership is consistent with Cook Solutions Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in security solutions.

By partnering with IDgo, Cook Solutions Group aims to further strengthen its digital partnerships and offer cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its members in today's rapidly changing financial landscape.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with IDgo, which represents a strategic move to provide our customers with best-in-class security solutions," said Scott Fieber, Chief Strategy Officer at Cook Solutions Group. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers".

By leveraging IDgo technology, Cook Solutions Group customers will be able to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and protect their consumers from fraudulent transactions.

"We are delighted to welcome Cook Solutions Group as a partner," said Rocky Scales, CEO of IDgo. "This partnership not only validates the value of our technology but also underscores Cook Solutions Group's commitment to embracing innovation and delivering superior value to its customers."

About Cook Solutions Group: CSG is the banking industry leader in Security, Retail Banking, & Managed Services. We take complex problems and provide simple solutions. We deliver the best customer service, combining technology and people, to ensure the best in customer experience. From ATM/ITM/TCR sales & service to enterprise security solutions with next generation technology. We Make it Happen. Think CSG First. Visit us at www.cooksolutionsgroup.com

About IDgo: IDgo offers a user authentication solution to help enterprises protect consumers from fraudulent activity and improve their user authentication experiences. IDgo employs the FIDO international authentication standard combined with a proprietary set of technology for its innovative authentication service. IDgo is designed to reduce vulnerabilities, improve user experiences and maximize the widest consumer base to easily use the service. IDgo eliminates the need for passwords or sharing personal information during authentication. As a no-code/low-code and omnichannel solution that does not require a downloaded application, customers can deploy IDgo easily without using extensive IT resources or integration programming. Learn more about IDgo by visiting http://idgo.io

