Cookin -The Homemade Food Delivery App- Brings Made-to-Order Meals from Professional Home Chefs to Dallas

Cookin chooses Dallas as first U.S. market to support local food entrepreneurs, with plans to expand throughout the nation

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With today's U.S. debut of Cookin, Dallasites can now support local food entrepreneurs by ordering a diverse variety of fresh, made-to-order meals that cannot be found anywhere else, all made by some of the city's most talented food creators, professional home cooks, and chefs.

Cookin's app, now available for iOS and Android, is a food delivery marketplace created to facilitate a more inclusive, equitable and personalized way to unite the community through food by offering customers a wide variety of authentic home-cooked cuisine —from tacos and tenderloin to paella and Piri Piri chicken. Food is delivered on demand in under an hour with no prepping and no reheating required. Cookin customers can also order in advance and select a 30-minute delivery window for a future date or time.

"Dallas has a world-class restaurant scene, but nothing compares to the taste of a bespoke home-cooked meal prepared with love; it's like having a private, yet affordable, chef on demand. We are celebrating the city's incredibly diverse, rich food culture by kicking off our U.S. launch in Dallas to empower cooks, inspire consumers and build community," says Morley Ivers, co-founder and CEO, Cookin. "As the latest evolution of the sharing economy, Cookin will bring consumers a much-needed personal connection to food and local chefs who have turned their home kitchens into small businesses, infusing heritage, personality and passion into their dishes. With every order, customers hungry for authentic meals are supporting locals who are building their food businesses."

To celebrate the launch, Cookin is offering $40 off to try the app ($20 off of a new customer's first two orders), simply by using the code "20TX" in the app.

Cookin purposefully chose the Dallas area for its debut in America because of the combination of food-curious consumers and a superb pool of talented food creators who are eager to share their incredible food and diverse offerings with the community. Cookin plans to expand to Austin and Houston in late 2023 and then to Tampa, FL, plus more U.S. markets in 2024.

"Food is the best unifier for all of us, and we have hundreds of home chefs and professional cooks ready to facilitate that in the Dallas area," says Michael Baruch, co-founder and president, Cookin. "Many of our amazing food creators are sous chefs, line cooks, and private caterers looking to re-invent themselves and launch their own businesses on their own terms. Cookin is proud to empower their entrepreneurial ambitions and to facilitate this opportunity for them while providing a fresh, new experience."

Cookin's technology enables food creators to become entrepreneurs, with complete freedom over their own food business, including their schedule, menu, and pricing. Cooks must have a Texas food safe handler's certification and must complete and pass a kitchen inspection. Cooks on the platform retain 70-85 percent of the revenue, providing an easy way for them to earn money cooking at home.

A few examples of food creators and their cuisines include:

Animunchiez, Samarcus Palmer - Japanese & Southern Fusion

Free Spirit Foodies, Leanne Schulz - Healthy Food (Vegetarian / Vegan / Gluten Free)

- Healthy Food (Vegetarian / Vegan / Gluten Free) Global Bites Kitchen, Ricardo Viesca and Marielle Ramos - International w/ Latin Flair

and - International w/ Latin Flair Haute Sweets Patisserie - Tida Pichakron - Pastries / Desserts

- Pastries / Desserts Neydi's Waaj Tamales, Neydi Hernandez - Mexican Tamales

- Mexican Tamales Ochenta Días Chef, Juan Altamirano - American / International

- American / International Strouderosa BBQ, Matt Stroud - BBQ

- BBQ The Migoni Kitchen, Summer and Marcelo Migoni - Argentinian Empanadas

"It's always been my dream to run my own food business and, with Cookin, I'm excited to be part of this next wave of the creator economy by being connected with people eager to try some truly authentic, high-quality food that is good for the soul," said Juan Altamirano, Ochenta Días Chef. "I have been contemplating how to scale and grow my business and Cookin provides a realistic, easy way to ensure that I'm successful in offering dishes to the Dallas community not only from my heritage but also dishes that express the seasons and the bounties it harvests."

For consumers, not only is it an easy way to eat well while supporting local home cooks, but it's also an opportunity to help tackle food insecurity. For every order placed on Cookin in Dallas, a donation will be made to feed those less fortunate via Cookin's support of the North Dallas Food Bank.

Cookin will launch in Dallas using its learnings and best practices from its successful launch of the company in Toronto, Canada in 2022. The company raised $17M earlier this year to support its growth. Cookin also has the backing of a sound Advisory Board and angel investors, including Patrick Kriss, Michelin Star Chef and Owner of Alo Group; Matt Tucker, CEO of Tock; Noah Glass, CEO of Olo; Jodi Kovitz, Founder of Move the Dial; Ben Leventhal, CEO of Blackbird, Founder of Eater and Resy; Mark Cohon, Chair of Toronto Global; and Howard Grosfield, President of US Consumer Services at American Express.

About Cookin

Cookin is the world's homemade food delivery marketplace, connecting talented chefs directly to households ordering an incredible made-to-order meal experience delivered directly to their doorstep. Cookin exists to empower and inspire the next wave of food entrepreneurship in the creator economy by delivering a personal food experience all while uniting people with food. The marketplace gives consumers access to a wide variety of diverse and authentic cuisines and provides a platform to discover the city's most talented food creators, professional home cooks and chefs. To learn more visit: cookin.com and download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

Media Contact

Cynthia Patoni, APC Collective, 1 2145187812, [email protected]

SOURCE Cookin