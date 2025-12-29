Cookshack Announces the IQ6 Controller, the Future of Precision Cooking

Cookshack, a longtime leader in innovative cooking technology, proudly announces the launch of the next-generation IQ6 Controller—its most advanced system ever. Featuring built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the IQ6 gives cooks unprecedented control and insight, allowing them to monitor and manage their smoker from anywhere in the world through the Cookshack app.
PONCA CITY, Okla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cookshack, a longtime leader in innovative cooking technology, proudly announces the launch of the next-generation IQ6 Controller—its most advanced system ever. Featuring built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the IQ6 gives cooks unprecedented control and insight, allowing them to monitor and manage their smoker from anywhere in the world through the Cookshack app.
"The IQ6 controller leverages cutting-edge technology to give our customers unmatched command over their Cookshack smoker," said Stuart Powell, CEO of Cookshack. "With real-time monitoring, over- and under-temperature alerts, graphical cook charts displaying both meat and oven temperatures, and advanced three-stage cooking, the IQ6 redefines what precision smoking can be. This is a game changer."
"It's not just about technology—it's about freedom," added Eddy 'Fast Eddy' Maurin. "With the IQ6 and the latest Cookshack app, people no longer need to stay beside their smoker. They can step away with total confidence, knowing they have full remote control and complete visibility into their cook. This gives them more time to run their business while still providing unsurpassed food to their customers."
About Cookshack
For over 50 years, Cookshack has been a trusted leader in residential and commercial cooking equipment. From smokers and pellet grills to pizza ovens and more, thousands of home cooks, restaurants, and businesses rely on Cookshack to deliver exceptional quality, durability, and world-class cooking performance.
For more information, visit Cookshack.com or call 1-800-423-0698.
Media Contact
Justan Burns, Cookshack, 1 800-423-0698, [email protected], https://www.cookshack.com
SOURCE Cookshack
