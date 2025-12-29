Cookshack Announces the IQ6 Controller, the Future of Precision Cooking

"The IQ6 controller leverages cutting-edge technology, giving our customers unmatched command over their Cookshack smoker. With real-time monitoring, over/under temperature alerts, graphical cook charts, and advanced three-stage cooking, the IQ6 redefines precision smoking." – Stuart Powell, CEO Post this

"It's not just about technology—it's about freedom," added Eddy 'Fast Eddy' Maurin. "With the IQ6 and the latest Cookshack app, people no longer need to stay beside their smoker. They can step away with total confidence, knowing they have full remote control and complete visibility into their cook. This gives them more time to run their business while still providing unsurpassed food to their customers."

About Cookshack

For over 50 years, Cookshack has been a trusted leader in residential and commercial cooking equipment. From smokers and pellet grills to pizza ovens and more, thousands of home cooks, restaurants, and businesses rely on Cookshack to deliver exceptional quality, durability, and world-class cooking performance.

For more information, visit Cookshack.com or call 1-800-423-0698.

Media Contact

Justan Burns, Cookshack, 1 800-423-0698, [email protected], https://www.cookshack.com

SOURCE Cookshack