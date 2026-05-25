Following record-breaking heat in 2025, Cool It, a leading provider of cold storage for large events, explains the best type of portable cold storage to ensure event success and safety.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cool It shares its insights on the best type of cold storage for large events. The challenges of unprecedented heat at major gatherings have highlighted the ineffectiveness of traditional cooling methods. For large-scale events like sporting championships, festivals and outdoor concerts, reliable cold storage is essential for successful operations, safety and profitability.

What Is the Best Type of Cold Storage for Large Events?

The historic, record-breaking heat of 2025 disrupted multiple massive outdoor gatherings. The extreme weather underscores the critical need for effective cold storage to promote food safety, public health and event continuity. Protecting event attendees requires reliable cold storage units, and Cool It's products and services can help create a safer, more efficient workflow in a fast-paced environment.

To help event planners navigate their options, Cool It has identified effective cold storage options available for short- and long-term rental. An ideal solution is a portable, ground-level walk-in cooler that offers flexibility and ease of access for staff. Dual-compressor units are also a great choice, featuring refrigeration and freezing capabilities. All coolers operate quietly and are energy-efficient.

What to Look for Before Renting Cold Storage for Large Events?

According to Cool It, the most effective units must include the following features:

Electric-powered operation: This ensures the unit is 100% emission-free and quiet, preventing the noise and fumes of diesel generators from disrupting the guest experience.

Dual-temperature capability: A single unit that can function as either a refrigerator or a freezer provides maximum versatility for vendors with diverse needs.

24/7 monitoring and support: Advanced monitoring that alerts the provider to any temperature deviations, backed by a service guarantee to repair or replace a unit immediately, provides critical peace of mind.

Ground-level access: Units that sit flat on the ground eliminate the need for dangerous and cumbersome ramps or stairs, improving safety and workflow efficiency.

These features, which are central to Cool It's temperature control coolers, have been instrumental in the success of some of the nation's most prominent events. Providing these reliable storage solutions helps ensure that all temperature-sensitive goods remain secure during the hotter months, from the first-aid station to the VIP lounge. Contact Cool It to find the perfect cooling solutions for your next event.

About Cool It

Cool It is a leading provider of portable electric walk-in coolers and freezers. The company offers state-of-the-art, ground-level units known for their reliability, quiet operation and 24/7 support. It is a trusted partner for ensuring the success of North America's most iconic events, including the Super Bowl, U.S. Open, and Coachella.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Cool It, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.coolitstorage.com/

SOURCE Cool It