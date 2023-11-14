Cooler Master Accelerates into the Fast Lane with HubAuto Racing at Macau Grand Prix

Cooler announces a new strategic partnership with HubAuto Racing at the celebrated 70th Macau Grand Prix for the Fanatec GT World Challenge. This collaboration melds the thrill of GT3 racing with the immersive world of SIM racing where Kevin Estre and Thomas Preining, renowned for their achievements in the motorsport world, will commandeer two Porsche 992 GT3R cars under the Cooler Master and HubAuto Racing banner. This venture not only amplifies Cooler Master's footprint in the racing arena but also offers a prime stage where attendees at the Macau Grand Prix will have a rare opportunity to experience the Dyn X racing simulator system and unique PC systems demonstrating Cooler Master's new tech lifestyle products.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced its strategic partnership with HubAuto Racing at the celebrated 70th Macau Grand Prix for the FIA GT World Cup. This collaboration melds the thrill of GT3 racing with the immersive world of SIM racing, spotlighting Cooler Master's innovative Dyn X racing simulator system.

Kevin Estre and Thomas Preining, renowned for their achievements in the motorsport world, will commandeer two Porsche 992 GT3R cars under the Cooler Master and HubAuto Racing banner. This venture not only amplifies Cooler Master's footprint in the racing arena but also offers a prime stage to demonstrate the exceptional capabilities of the Dyn X racing simulator system.

"Racing is in our DNA, and this partnership with HubAuto Racing at the Macau Grand Prix is a testament to our commitment to bringing unparalleled experiences to our community," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "The Dyn X racing simulator system is a game-changer, offering an unmatched level of immersion for both professional drivers and SIM racing enthusiasts. We're thrilled to showcase its capabilities at such a prestigious event and to bring a piece of the racing action into homes worldwide."

GT3 racing's global appeal lies in its accessible car models, challenging endurance events and its popularity among SIM racing enthusiasts, making it an ideal backdrop for Cooler Master to connect with a dedicated fan base. Attendees at the Macau Grand Prix will have a rare opportunity to experience the Dyn X racing simulator system and unique PC systems demonstrating Cooler Master's new tech lifestyle at the event.

Cooler Master's Dyn X racing simulator system offers fans and racing enthusiasts the chance to take their SIM racing experience to the next level. For non-racers, you can find new, cool systems to level up your tech game on CoolerMaster.com

This partnership underscores Cooler Master's dedication to pushing boundaries in both technology and community engagement, showcasing that the excitement of racing transcends the physical track and resonates in the virtual realm. Cooler Master & HubAuto Porsche cars are set to make a grand splash at the Macau Grand Prix.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

