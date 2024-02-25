Cooler Master and SoLa Impact Forge a Brighter Future for South Los Angeles Youth

Cooler Master has recently unveiled a strategic partnership with SoLa Impact, a prominent affordable housing developer in Los Angeles. This collaboration aims to empower underserved youth in South Los Angeles by providing them access to cutting-edge technology and digital learning resources. Through this partnership, Cooler Master and SoLa Impact are not just providing technology; they're fostering a community of innovation, learning, and growth that will empower the leaders of tomorrow.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced a partnership with SoLa Impact, Los Angeles' leading developer of affordable housing. This collaboration will help underserved youth of South Los Angeles with access some of the latest in technology and digital learning resources.

At the heart of this initiative is the SoLa Tech and Entrepreneurship Center, a facility located in South LA. This 13,000 square foot center is designed to develop the next generation of tech-savvy professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders from Black and Brown communities. The center boasts an impressive array of resources, including over 100 computers, facilities for digital production and podcasting, a Live Nation Music Jam Room, labs for entrepreneurship and creativity, gaming consoles, arcade games, and a state-of-the-art Esports & Gaming Arena.

Operated by the SoLa Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, the center stands on the innovative Black-owned campus known as The Beehive. Since its inception in 2019, The Beehive has been a beacon of opportunity, offering a dynamic environment for small businesses, creators, and innovators to thrive, while also serving as a cultural and educational hub for thousands of students and young individuals.

Sherri Francois, Chief Impact Officer of SoLa Impact and Executive Director of the SoLa Foundation, highlighted the significance of partnerships like the one with Cooler Master, stating, "Our work at the SoLa Foundation is impossible without partners like Cooler Master who really put their words into action. Seeing our students building these state-of-the-art computers with Cooler Master's staff of engineers and technicians was so exciting. These computers are going to make a true impact by increasing access to tech career education and opportunities in esports at the SoLa Tech Center."

Central to this partnership is the "Cooler Master Hub," a dedicated 12-station workspace fully equipped with Cooler Master's premium products. Each station is outfitted with a high-performance gaming PC, keyboard, mouse, curved gaming monitor, and gaming chairs and tables, all enhanced with ARGB lighting. Situated next to the Esports and Gaming Arena, the hub is poised to be a focal point of learning and engagement within the facility.

Wei Yang, General Manager of Cooler Master North America, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "Cooler Master is honored to collaborate with SoLa Impact in bridging the digital divide. The 'Cooler Master Hub' at The Beehive is a clear indicator of our dedication. This partnership is a reflection of our belief in the transformative power of technology to forge a brighter future and unlock new possibilities for today's youth."

Through this partnership, Cooler Master and SoLa Impact are not just providing technology; they're fostering a community of innovation, learning, and growth that will empower the leaders of tomorrow. Watch this video to learn more: https://youtu.be/10CkmgI-WEA?si=Et1q9diduI6hIO9K

