Cooler Master Announces the Atlas ARGB GPU Support: Combining Strength with Dynamic Aesthetics

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions today announced the Atlas ARGB GPU Support. Engineered for the most advanced graphics cards, this GPU support accessory melds functionality with cutting-edge design, ensuring GPUs remain stable while providing an additional layer of aesthetics to any PC setup.

Key features and benefits of the Atlas ARGB GPU Support:

Innovative Infinity Mirror Design: Experience the first-of-its-kind infinity mirror design, housed in a transparent layer, creating a visually striking effect that sets any build apart. Edge-Lit ARGB Tempered Glass: Featuring CNC machined ARGB lighting strips complemented by additional ARGB bulbs, this design allows enthusiasts to showcase their GPUs without any obstruction. For a more subtle look, users can simply turn off the lights. Sturdy Aluminum Stand: Built with premium materials, the aluminum stand is designed to hold up even the most heavyweight GPUs, ensuring a stable and durable support. User-Friendly Installation: Benefit from a 100% tool-free design, ensuring quick and hassle-free installation. Magnets reinforce the base, ensuring robust stability. Counteract GPU Sag: With larger GPUs entering the market, the Atlas is purpose-built to support and evenly distribute their weight, ensuring PCIe slots are stress-free. Universal Compatibility: The Atlas offers versatility with an adjustable sliding and lock mechanism, compatible across various builds. Furthermore, its dual-axis mode caters to both vertical and horizontal GPU configurations.

For enthusiasts who value both performance and design, the Atlas ARGB GPU Support is the perfect addition to elevate the look and longevity of their PC builds.

Availability: For more information and availability details, contact your regional Cooler Master representative.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

