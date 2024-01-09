Cooler Master Introduces the Ncore 100 Max. A Revolutionary Leap in SFF PC Case Design

Cooler Master launches a groundbreaking mini-ITX case product, engineered for enthusiasts, gamers, and creative professionals who prioritize both space efficiency and performance, the Ncore 100 Max blends high performance with a remarkably compact footprint.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced the launch of its groundbreaking mini-ITX case product, the Ncore 100 Max. This launch marks a pivotal moment in small form factor (SFF) PC case design, blending high performance with a remarkably compact footprint. The Ncore 100 Max is engineered for enthusiasts, gamers, and creative professionals who prioritize both space efficiency and performance.

The Ncore 100 Max is more than just a PC case; it's a paradigm shift in SFF design. The Max is made of aluminum alloy with a volume of only 15.7 liters, and it integrates both a 38mm custom AIO liquid cooling system and a V SFX Gold ATX 3.0 850W PSU. The Max's width can extend from 155mm to 172mm and accommodate a 3.9-slot GPU, perfect for the latest 40 series cards. The Ncore 100 Max is a revolutionary product.

"Cooler Master has always been at the forefront of innovation and, with the Ncore 100 Max, we're pushing the boundaries of SFF design," said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "Our vision was to create a case that is not only compact, cool, and capable of housing the latest and most powerful components, but also a joy to build in."

Key features of the Ncore 100 Max are:

Compact Power: The Ncore 100 Max integrates the V SFX Gold 850W ATX 3.0 PSU, delivering top-tier performance in a minimal space. This makes it an ideal choice for desktop warriors who need high power in limited space.

Advanced Cooling Solutions: True to Cooler Master's heritage, the Ncore 100 Max features advanced thermal solutions, including a 38mm-thick liquid cooling radiator and custom-designed fan ensuring optimal performance even under intense gaming conditions.

Sleek Minimalist Design: The case's anodized aluminum body and extendable width (155mm to 172mm) is a blend of modern elegance and functionality, delivering a clean, modern design that looks as good as it performs.

Room for Today's GPUs: The case's innovative design allows it to house the most massive GPUs, offering a perfect SFF solution for power users, including full compatibility with the 4090 GPU.

The Ncore 100 Max is now available through Cooler Master's network of retailers. For detailed specs, head over to https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/cases/#!/

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

Media Contact

Emily Johnson, C & CEE CONSULTING INC., 1-626-321-8586, [email protected], http://www.candcee.com/

SOURCE Cooler Master