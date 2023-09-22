Cooler Master Introduces the Qube 500 Flatpack & MasterLiquid Atmos Liquid Cooler

Cooler Master brings a fresh take to the DIY sector while maintaining robust performance specs and engaging high customization with the Qube 500 Flatpack and MasterLiquid Atmos. Both products adopt a more sustainable ethos utilizing recyclable components and minimalistic sustainable packaging. The dynamics of building a PC is also more engaging with the Qube 500 redefining the PC case with more modularity out of the box and the MasterLiquid Atmos capable of more personalized customization.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components, has today announced two groundbreaking products that promise to overhaul the way we think about building PCs: the Qube 500 Flatpack PC case and the next-gen MasterLiquid Atmos liquid cooler series. Both products epitomize the brand's commitment to innovation, functionality and sustainability.

"Throughout Cooler Master's journey, we've consistently driven innovation and elevated user experiences," said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. " The Qube 500 and the MasterLiquid Atmos show our undying passion for revolutionizing the PC landscape. They're not just products; they're extensions of our commitment to empower our community's PC-building and gaming adventures."

The Qube 500 Flatpack & MasterLiquid Atmos share these innovations:

Begin the Adventure from Unboxing: From the moment you unwrap the Qube 500 Flatpack and the MasterLiquid Atmos, your engaging and exciting building journey commences. Eco-Conscious Crafting: Both the Qube and Atmos proudly champion an eco-forward approach, utilizing recyclable components and adopting minimalistic, sustainable packaging. Redefining Engagement: Dive into an immersive experience whether you're piecing together your Qube case panel by panel or smoothly orchestrating your Atmos cooling dynamics. They are reshaping the way users interact and build.

The Qube 500 Flatpack features:

DIY for everyone: The flatpack design allows for a fun and flexible build experience that beginners and long-time builders can enjoy. Fully modular: Features modular panels that simplify and streamline the usual case prep process. Comprehensive compatibility: Despite its compact size, the Qube 500 is an ATX case featuring compatibility with E-ATX motherboards, water coolers and the largest GPUs. Color your way: Multiple available colorways add another layer of creative expression, allowing you to move on from simple black or white color options.

While the MasterLiquid Atmos features:

Exceptional silence: Pre-installed SickleFlow Edge 120 fans use loop dynamic bearings for ultra-quiet performance. Factory-tested performance is backed up by extra-long lifespans. Fully customizable: Customize the pump top cover with your 3D designs and take full control of the ARGB Gen 2 lighting. The Atmos provides unprecedented creative freedom. Refined dual chamber design: Our signature dual chamber pump has been refined for enhanced cooling synergy.

If you want a build experience that brings something new to the table while maintaining robust performance specs and high customization, then step into the future of DIY with the MasterLiquid Atmos and Qube 500 Flatpack.

These products hit the market in September. Visit the Cooler Master website for more details. The Qube 500 info can be found here: (http://linkto.cm/QUBE500), the Master Liquid Atmos 240 is here: (http://linkto.cm/MasterLiquidAtmos240) and the Master Liquid Atmos 360 is here: (http://linkto.cm/MasterLiquidAtmos360).

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

Media Contact

