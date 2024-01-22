Cooler Master Introduces the V Platinum V2: A New Standard in Power Supply Units

Cooler Master launches the V Platinum V2 Power Supply series for performance enthusiasts. The Cooler Master V Platinum V2 PSUs are engineered for high-power applications such as machine learning, AI, advanced workstations, and more.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading innovator in PC Hardware, today announced the V Platinum V2 power supply unit (PSU). Designed to cater to high-power applications in fields like machine learning, AI and advanced workstations, the V Platinum V2 sets a new benchmark in PSU performance. Available in three powerful variants – 1100W, 1300W and 1600W – this PSU is not just a powerhouse for the latest gaming needs but a cornerstone for the most demanding computational tasks.

"Cooler Master is committed to pushing the frontiers of technology, and the V Platinum V2 is a testament to this pursuit," said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "By integrating noise reduction and thermal management features, we've created a PSU that's not only incredibly efficient but supremely quiet, making it an ideal choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking the utmost in performance."

V Platinum V2 key features include:

Ultra-Quiet Mobius Fan: Featuring the cutting-edge Mobius fan, the V Platinum V2 boasts exceptional cooling with minimal noise. Its high-performance oil reflow system and innovative ring blade design set a new standard in quiet operation.

Optimized Thermal Performance: The PSU's anodic-coated heat sinks ensure lower average component temperatures compared to traditional designs, enhancing durability and extending lifespan.

ATX 3.0 Support with Durable 12VHPWR Cable: The V Platinum V2 is future-proof with ATX 3.0 support and includes a robust 90-degree 12+4pin (12VHPWR) PCIe 5.0 cable, ensuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.

Interleaved PFC Design: Its advanced interleaved PFC design reduces power loss by minimizing current and cutting down interference, thereby boosting efficiency.

12-Year Warranty: Emphasizing reliability, the V Platinum V2 comes with a 12-year limited manufacturing warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

The V Platinum V2 is not just a power supply unit; it's a move into the future of high-efficiency, ultra-quiet power solutions. With its features, it's poised to overhaul the way professionals work and play.

Availability: Starting January 9, 2024, the V Platinum V2 will be available through Cooler Master's extensive network of retailers. For more information and detailed specifications, visit https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/power-supplies/#!/

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a PC hardware brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, we are committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether its new builders using their PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers setting up their battle stations, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond the build-your-own PC experience by creating cool products for awesome people to build with in their own unique way. Check out http://www.coolermaster.com or join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord, and Facebook for more information. Make it yours!

