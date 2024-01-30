Cooler Master Introduces the X Mighty Platinum: Next Gen Might in 2000W Power Supply

Cooler Master launches the X Mighty Platinum, next-gen power supplies with the unreal might of 2000W and 2800W to meet next gen needs. Engineered to provide stability and reliability to support the demanding compute intensive workloads that enable the future of AI, the X Mighty Platinum is a no frills, all performance power supply.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components, has today announced the X Mighty Platinum. This power supply unit (PSU) is engineered to meet the needs of the most power-intensive tasks in computing. The X Mighty Platinum PSU combines practical functionality with efficient performance, ensuring reliability for the most demanding applications.

"With the X Mighty Platinum, we're responding directly to the needs of advanced computing," said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "This power supply delivers the reliability and performance required for power-intensive applications, without unnecessary frills. It is a practical, efficient solution our users can depend on, now and in the future."

Key features and benefits of the X Mighty Platinum include:

1. 80 Plus Platinum Efficiency: This unit is certified to achieve more than 92% efficiency at typical loads in a 115V test.

2. Active bridge rectifier: Bridge diodes have been replaced with an active bridge rectifier to improve performance.

3. ATX 3.1 support & two durable 12V-2x6 cables: Includes ATX 3.1 support and two 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2x6) PCIe 5.1 cables featuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.

4. Digital Monitoring with MasterCTRL: Cooler Master's MasterCTRL software allows users to monitor temperature, current load, and performance metrics.

5. Long-lasting reliability: Built with Infineon industrial-grade IC chips for high quality performance and long-lasting reliability.

At 2000W, the X Mighty Platinum is an immensely powerful PSU built to work with the most intensive applications, from machine learning to server support. Experience the might of next-generation power with the X Mighty Platinum. Get more info here: https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/power-supplies/x-series/x-mighty-platinum-2000w-230v/

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

