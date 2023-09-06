Cooler Master Launches CMODX.com: the pinnacle of tech lifestyle upgraded

Experience the extraordinary, where luxury meets technology. Cooler announces a new website offering a refined shopping experience for Cooler Master's high-end technology products. Offering a blend of luxury and innovation, CMODX products are tailored to meet the lifestyle needs of high-end enthusiasts.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading innovator in PC Hardware, today announced the launch of CMODX, a new website offering a refined shopping experience for Cooler Master's high-end technology products. CMODX is set to redefine the tech shopping experience, offering a blend of luxury and innovation.

The meticulously crafted products on cmodx.com are tailored to meet the discerning tastes of a specific tech enthusiast segment. The lineup includes the Orb X, a semi-enclosed workstation that stands as a testament to the fusion of luxury and cutting-edge technology, offering an unrivaled personal tech experience. Alongside, the Sneaker X, a PC with style, underscores the brand's commitment to breaking out of the boxy PC stereotype. This diverse and sophisticated range positions Cooler Master at the forefront of the tech industry, setting new standards for luxury and innovation.

The Cosmos Infinity, a limited-edition case, showcases the art of luxurious technology for PC builders. The Motion - 1 and Sync X gaming chairs provide an immersive experience for gamers and home theater enthusiasts. The Shark X, a PC that gives back, is set to appeal to those who know want to align with a company that gives back.

"The products offered on cmodx.com are not just about technology; they're about the lifestyle," says Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "We're offering a blend of luxury and innovation, providing our customers with products that are not only functional but also serve as a statement of personal style and taste."

The CMODX website offers detailed information, superior photography and a refined shopping experience. It's a destination for those who expect more from their technology, those who appreciate the finer things in life. For more information about the product offerings, visit http://www.cmodx.com.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a PC hardware brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, we are committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether its new builders using their PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers setting up their battle stations, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond the build-your-own PC experience by creating cool products for awesome people to build with in their own unique way. Check out http://www.coolermaster.com or join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord, and Facebook for more information. Make it yours!

