Cooler Master Presents the X Silent Series - The X Silent Edge Platinum is the Industry's First Fanless PSU to Achieve 850W and 1100W

Cooler Master launches the X Silent Power Supply series for performance and silent enthusiasts. The Cooler Master X Silent Platinum is the industry's first fanless 850W and 1100W PSUs, blending high-performance power distribution with whisper quiet operation.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced the X Silent series. This lineup, featuring the X Silent Edge Platinum 850 and 1100, along with the X Silent MAX Platinum 1300, redefines what you can expect from power supplies, blending high performance with whisper-quiet operation.

"In a world where tech demands are ever-increasing, we recognize that power-hungry applications are becoming the norm for our users," states Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "The X Silent Series is our answer to those who require robust power for intensive tasks, but don't want to compromise on a quiet work or play environment. This series represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries in providing solutions that cater to high-performance needs without the noise."

Key Features for X Silent Edge and X Silent MAX:

1. Exceptional Thermal Management: Our patented aluminum thermal mold ensures efficient heat dissipation, keeping performance smooth and stable.

2. Improved Performance: The introduction of an active bridge rectifier in these PSUs enhances overall performance.

3. Digital Monitoring with MasterCTRL: Stay informed with real-time data on temperature, load, and performance, all through Cooler Master's intuitive software.

4. Generous 15-Year Warranty: We stand by our quality with a 15-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.

5. ATX 3.1 Support & Reinforced PCIe Cable: Features ATX 3.1 compatibility and a durable 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2x6) PCIe 5.1 cable for cooler operation and enhanced safety.

Unique to Each Model:

X Silent Edge Platinum: Revel in absolute silence with its fanless design and our innovative heat pipe technology.

X Silent MAX Platinum: Experience high power with minimal noise, thanks to the ultra-quiet Mobius fan and advanced aluminum thermal structure.

The X Silent series is the future of silent-focused power. Whether you want the total silence of the fanless Edge- the first fanless PSU capable of achieving 850W and 1100W- or the high-power, ultra-quiet Mobius performance of the MAX, the X Silent series provides a silent solution for every build.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

