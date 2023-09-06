Cooler Master Raises the Bar with the Q300L V2: Unleashing the Full Potential of mATX Cases

Innovative Design Elevates Space Efficiency and Thermal Performance in the Compact, Updated Q300L V2 Cooler Master takes things up a few notches from the original MasterBox Q300L mATX case with the launch of the all-new Q300L V2 to bring out the full potential of the mATX form factor. An ongoing commitment to mATX, the innovations on the Q300L V2 are about bringing out efficiencies and delivering superior thermal performance without compromise to space and aesthetics.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components, has launched the Q300L V2 – a revitalized and rejuvenated successor to the original MasterBox Q300L. Taking each feature of its predecessor to new heights, the Q300L V2 boldly redefines the capabilities and performance of mATX cases.

"The Q300L V2 is a testament to Cooler Master's ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency and delivering superior thermal performance," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "We've pushed the boundaries of the mATX format to ensure our users never have to compromise between space, performance and aesthetics."

Features of the Q300L V2 include:

Next-Gen Connectivity: Incorporates a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C port on the I/O panel, ensuring swift data transfer speeds of up to 20GB/s. Compact Design, Full-Sized PSU Capable: Despite measuring only 370mm x 370mm, this space-efficient mATX case can comfortably house a standard ATX PSU.. Optimized Dust Filter: Newly redesigned patterned dust filter optimizes airflow and maintains a clean, cool PC interior. Uncluttered Cable Management: With 28mm of space behind the motherboard tray, hiding cables and maintaining a clean build is easy. Superior Thermal Performance: Perforated front, top and bottom sections guarantee exceptional thermal management. Tempered Glass Side Panel: Showcase your build with the 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel, secured with convenient thumbscrews.

If you're planning an mATX build that marries performance with compact design, the Q300L V2 is your perfect partner.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

