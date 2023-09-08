Cooler Master Reveals Street Fighter 6-Inspired Gaming Hardware collaboration with CAPCOM

Get ready to power up your gaming rig! Cooler Master is teaming up with CAPCOM to introduce a stunning line of Street Fighter 6-inspired peripherals. Immerse yourself in the game's universe with gear that's designed for victory and styled for champions.

Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, is thrilled to announce a historic partnership with CAPCOM to launch an exclusive line of Street Fighter 6-themed components and peripherals.

This collaboration celebrates the launch of the latest addition to the Street Fighter franchise. Inspired by the game's new characters and universe, Cooler Master has meticulously designed a range of peripherals incorporating iconic character colors and RGB lighting for an immersive gaming experience.

"Cooler Master and Capcom share nearly the same rich history and longevity in our respective fields, making this partnership a natural blend of talent, innovation, and a deep understanding of our audience," said Jimmy Sha, CEO, Cooler Master. "With Capcom, we've created products that reflect the heart and soul of Street Fighter 6, offering fans a unique opportunity to incorporate their love for the game into their gaming setups."

The Street Fighter 6 gear by Cooler Master includes the Caliber X2 SF6 Limited Edition Chair, CH331 SF6 Edition Headset, CK570 SF6 Edition Keyboard, Hyper 212 Halo SF6 Air Cooler, MasterLiquid 360L Core SF6 AIO, MM310 SF6 Edition Mouse, MP511 SF6 Edition Mouse Pad, MWE Gold V2 SF6 Power Supply, and TD500 Mesh V2 SF6 Edition Case.

Adding to the excitement, Cooler Master will host giveaways over the coming months, allowing fans the chance to win pieces from the new hardware line.

This exclusive collection will be available from September onwards, providing fans of the legendary Street Fighter series a truly immersive and personalized gaming environment. For more details, visit the Cooler Master website at https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/pages/campaign/cm-x-sf6/

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

The first title in the Street Fighter series was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the global smash hit Street Fighter II in 1991 which generated mass excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 35 years since Street Fighter first debuted, the series still enjoys immense popularity across the globe with cumulative sales for the series totaling over 50 million units worldwide. Further, in recent years the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the fighting game genre of esports. Moreover, the brand has become so popular that it expanded into various fields such as movie, animation, fashion, and music.

Street Fighter™ 6, the latest numbering title, was released worldwide on June 2nd, 2023 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! It represents the next evolution of the Street Fighter™ series introducing the Modern Control Type and the Real Time Commentary Feature. Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes, including World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub.

Copyright notice: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

