Cooler Master Unveils the GX III Gold 1050 and 1250: Power, Elegance and ATX 3.0 Support for Power Users, Enthusiasts and Gamers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading innovator in PC Hardware, today announced the launch of the high power GX III Gold. Available at 1050W and 1250W, these versions of the GX III Gold provide immensely high wattages along with features such as a sleek, streamlined design, a highly durable 12VHPWR cable and ATX 3.0 compatibility for supporting the most powerful graphics cards in the industry.

Designed for power users, enthusiasts and custom builders, the GX III Gold builds on the legacy of Cooler Master's GX series. This innovative PSU offers all-new material and structural design, fully modular cabling and optimized thermal performance. Boasting 80 Plus Gold and efficiency certifications, the 1050W unit can also achieve Platinum level efficiency at 20%, 50%, and 100% loads in a 115V test, while the 1250W unit can achieve Titanium level efficiency at light loads. The GX III Gold series is the best PSU in its class.

Key Features of the GX III Gold Series:

1. An Elegant, Streamlined Design: Features a hexagonal fan cover for improved airflow, Cooler Master's signature visual identity and hidden fan brackets for a clean, modern look.

2. Fully Modular Cabling: Reduces clutter, increases airflow and enhances overall thermal performance.

3. ATX 3.0 Support: Meets the latest Intel specifications for compatibility with the latest GPUs such as Nvidia's 40 series.

4. Highly Durable 90-Degree 12VHPWR Cable: This connector is rated PCIe 5.0 for enhanced electrical durability, improved safety and 5°C lower average temperature across stress tests.

5. Optimized Thermal Performance: An anodic-coated heat sink helps keep average temperatures 5℃ lower than traditional heat sinks, ensuring enhanced durability and longevity.

6. Exceptional Efficiency: Both units are 80 Plus Gold certified and the 1050W unit is capable of Platinum efficiency at 20%, 50% and 100% loads in a 115V test, while the 1250W Can achieve 80 Plus Titanium level efficiency during general use.

7. Silent Fan Performance & Zero-RPM Mode: Features a smart thermal control mode with a default zero-spin setting.

8. High-Quality Japanese Capacitors: High-quality Japanese capacitors feature reduced ripple noise and enhanced reliability.

9. 10-year warranty: This unit comes with a standard limited manufacturing warranty of 10 years from the date of purchase.

Availability: Here are links to the GX III Gold 1050 and GX III Gold 1250.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a PC hardware brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, we are committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether its new builders using their PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers setting up their battle stations, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond the build-your-own PC experience by creating cool products for awesome people to build with in their own unique way. Check out http://www.coolermaster.com or join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord, and Facebook for more information. Make it yours!

