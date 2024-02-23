Cooler Master Unveils the MK770: The Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for Customizability and Performance

Revolutionizing Gaming Peripherals with Hot-Swappable Switches, Advanced Noise Reduction, and Stunning RGB Backlighting. Cooler Master reveals the pinnacle of mechanical gaming keyboards with the MK770, offering unparalleled customization and performance.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced the launch of the MK770, a state-of-the-art mechanical gaming keyboard engineered for unparalleled customization, outstanding gaming performance, and an immersive user experience.

A Realm of Perfect Keystrokes: The Cooler Master MK770 Experience

Discover a realm where each keystroke feels just right. The Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard is more than tech — it's a genuine extension of you. Whether you're battling in a game, crafting a story, or designing tomorrow's masterpiece, the MK770 ensures every interaction is effortless. Dive deep into an experience where comfort elevates your performance and enjoyment.

Perfect for intense gaming sessions, the MK770 is built for the long haul. Reliable, programmable, durable, and efficient — the MK770 Keyboard stands as a testament to Cooler Master's commitment to quality. Whether you're engaged in a marathon gaming session or tackling a challenging design project, this keyboard promises to be your steadfast companion.

Hot-Swappable Switches for Ultimate Customization

The MK770 sets a new standard in gaming keyboards with its hot-swappable mechanical switches. This feature allows gamers and typists alike to customize their experience without the need for soldering, offering endless possibilities for personalization.

Smooth Typing with KailhBox V2 Switches and Gasket Structure

Equipped with the latest KailhBox V2 switches, the MK770 provides a silky-smooth typing experience. The keyboard's gasket structure further enhances this experience by reducing vibration and noise, ensuring every keystroke is comfortable and precise.

Radiant RGB Backlighting with Noise-Absorbing Design

The MK770 doesn't just perform exceptionally—it looks stunning too. With its customizable RGB backlighting, users can illuminate individual keys with multiple lighting modes and effects. The keyboard's noise-absorbing design, featuring silicone dampers and EVA, complements its visual appeal by dampening keystroke sounds for a more focused gaming environment.

Unmatched Durability and Tactile Control

The MK770 boasts high-purity PBT double-shot keycaps, ensuring increased durability and long-lasting colors with an impressive PBT content of up to 85%. The 3-way wheel offers tactile control and is fully customizable with Cooler Master's user-friendly MasterCTRL software.

Next-Level Stabilizers and Seamless Connectivity

New CM stabilizers, optimized at the factory, provide smoother movement and eliminate rattle, further elevating the typing experience. The keyboard's hybrid wireless connectivity ensures minimal lag and low power consumption, making it an excellent choice for gaming and everyday use.

Wide Compatibility and Striking Design Options

The MK770 is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, ensuring seamless integration with any setup. To match its superior performance, the keyboard comes in various colorful design options, allowing users to choose the perfect aesthetic for their gaming rig or workspace.

Availability

The Cooler Master MK770 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is set to revolutionize the gaming experience and will be available for purchase through Cooler Master's network of retail partners.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

Media Contact

Emily Johnson, C & CEE CONSULTING INC., 1-626-321-8586, [email protected], http://www.candcee.com/

SOURCE Cooler Master