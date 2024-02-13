Cooler Master Unveils the Sequel to a Classic Case - the NR200P V2

Cooler Master has unveiled the NR200P V2, a revamped version of their popular NR200P case, aimed at delivering high performance in a compact package. Retaining the key features that users love, the NR200P V2 prioritizes space-saving design without compromising on performance or cooling capabilities.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced the NR200P V2 – a redesigned new take on the classic high performance NR200P case. The V2 keeps things compact and frees up desk space without sacrificing any of the performance benefits users expect from an NR200P case, such as versatile cooling support and maximized airflow.

Key features and benefits of the NR200P V2 include:

1. Powerfully compact: An ultra-sleek 18.25L design delivers unmatched performance and aesthetics with vented steel and tempered glass side panels.

2. Versatile cooling support: No performance compromises with support for 240mm/280mm liquid coolers, providing the ultimate in thermal efficiency.

3. Optimized GPU performance: An efficient vertical airflow layout supported by a 120mm bottom-mounted fan keeps your GPU extra cool.

4. Comprehensive GPU support: With the included customized PCIe 4.0 riser cable, the NR200P V2 provides vertical GPU mounting that supports GPUs up to 356mm in length and 160mm in height. An additional GPU holder is attached to provide extra stability.

5. Easy, tool-free access: All external panels are secured with pins for easy removal, facilitating quick access to the internals without the use of tools while a removable GPU panel simplifies the installation process.

6. USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C support: A USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C port is built into the I/O panel with up to 20Gb/s transfer speeds.

7. Refreshed NCORE style: A redesigned look provides a sleek take on maximizing cooling performance and style simultaneously.

The NR200P V2 is the industry-leading choice for a case that provides big performance in a small form factor.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at http://www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

Media Contact

Emily Johnson, C & CEE CONSULTING INC., 1-626-321-8586, [email protected], http://www.candcee.com/

SOURCE Cooler Master