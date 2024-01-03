Cooler Master's Key Products at Las Vegas Tech Event. Select Highlights from Cooler Master's Diverse Tech Lineup

With a focus on high-performance cooling solutions, innovative PC cases, and power supplies, Cooler Master continues to push the boundaries of technology and design to meet the evolving community needs.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals, and tech lifestyle solutions, has today announced highlights from its line-up of tech products at the Las Vegas Show. With a focus on high-performance cooling solutions, innovative PC cases and power supplies, Cooler Master continues to push the boundaries of technology and design.

"At Cooler Master, we're not just building components; we're crafting experiences," said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "This year's showcase at Las Vegas is a testament to our relentless dedication to the evolving needs of our community. Each product we're unveiling is designed with our users in mind, combining state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled aesthetics. We're excited to push the boundaries of what's possible, offering solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of gamers, creators and tech enthusiasts worldwide."

Introducing the X-series PSU Line

Cooler Master's X-series PSU line represents a step forward in power supply technology. The X Silent Edge Platinum models are the first fanless PSUs achieving high wattages of 850W and 1100W, offering silent operation without compromising power. The X Silent MAX Platinum 1300 incorporates innovative fan technology for quieter performance at a remarkable 1300W. The X Mighty Platinum delivers power options up to 2800W, equipped with 4x 12VHPWR connectors for enhanced compatibility and performance. Each model in the X-series embodies Cooler Master's dedication to high-quality, high-performance power solutions.

MasterHub: A New Era of Modular Control

Fresh from its acclaim at the Computex Show, Cooler Master's MasterHub is poised to redefine user experience. This modular hardware platform is a game-changer for streamers, creators and tech enthusiasts alike. The MasterHub's design allows for seamless integration of various modules, catering to diverse digital management needs. With components like the 15XKEY Module for direct app control and the 2XROLLER and 5XFADER Modules for workflow enhancement, MasterHub provides new control and flexibility in digital interfaces.

MasterCTRL Software: Commanding Your Digital World

MasterCTRL software complements MasterHub, providing an intuitive interface for managing Cooler Master devices. It's a control center that seamlessly integrates with the MasterHub and a wide range of Cooler Master products, from keyboards to power supplies. MasterCTRL and MasterHub together deliver a wonderfully cohesive user experience.

GP2711 Monitor: A Fusion of Superior Cooling and Visual Excellence

The GP2711 Monitor is Cooler Master's pinnacle of display technology. With its unique heatsink and thermal back cover, it delivers enhanced cooling and durability. Featuring Mini-LED technology, high contrast ratios and quantum dot technology, the GP2711 offers vibrant colors and exceptional reproduction, marking a significant achievement for high-end monitors.

Sneaker X Bounce PC System: A Masterpiece of Innovation and Expression

The Sneaker X Bounce PC system, a limited-edition collaboration with graffiti artist Bounce, combines advanced engineering with artistic flair. Starting with the award-winning Sneaker X, Cooler Master takes the design a step further by featuring detachable speakers, and the street culture cred of Bounce's artistry. This system is a testament to Cooler Master's ability to blend technology with cultural trends, offering an immersive and expressive computing experience.

Throne X: A Multi-Purpose Musician Stool with Tactile Feedback

Enhancing the performance of musicians, the Throne X is an all-in-one musician stool that integrates technology with artistry, allowing musicians to feel the rhythm physically, providing a new level of interaction when playing. Its multi-mode function, compact and portable design, and flexible height adjustments make Throne X a unique offering for modern musicians seeking a new path to master rhythm.

Introducing the V8 3DVC – The Future of CPU Cooling

Cooler Master proudly presents the V8 3DVC, cooling technology designed for modern, high-performance CPUs. Engineered to handle thermal loads up to 300W, this cooler features a redesigned vapor chamber and superconductive composite heat pipes, offering nearly double the heat transfer rate of traditional pipes. The V8 3DVC represents the pinnacle of Cooler Master's cooling research, dedicated exclusively for high-end CPUs.

G11 AIO: Reinventing Liquid Cooling

The G11 features a dual-pump, dual-chamber and new AIO design for enhanced heat dissipation efficiency. It comes with a 360mm radiator and top-of-the-line Mobius fans and offers superior cooling for demanding CPUs, with customizable components for a personalized setup.

Mobius 120 Slim: Ideal for Compact Spaces

The Mobius Series fans are the top of the line for thermal and noise level performance. For small form factor enthusiasts, the Mobius 120 Slim is a game-changer. It features a Loop Dynamic Bearing Design, oil reflow system, dustproof wall and magnetic ring, ensuring long-lasting performance in compact spaces.

Masterbox 600: Setting New Standards in PC Case Design

The Masterbox 600 offers support for back-connector motherboards and radiators up to 420mm. It offers exceptional GPU compatibility and airflow, making it an essential choice for today's high-end builds.

Cooler Master is excited to begin the year by offering this glimpse into our extensive array of tech offerings. These highlights represent the direction we will be taking in 2024 with an emphasis on getting the most from new technology and letting customers better experiences today's tech lifestyle.

