Cooling Towers Go Green: Clear Comfort Unveils New AOP Water Treatment Systems

"Switching to Clear Comfort's AOP water treatment has provided our cooling tower clients with substantial reductions in water use, chemical use and maintenance, while aligning with their sustainability initiatives." Post this

Building on a legacy of innovation, Clear Comfort's newest AOP systems enable facilities to achieve higher cycles of concentration, significantly reducing the need for makeup water, chemical use and blowdown. This translates into lower operational costs, reduced environmental impact and a safer, healthier environment for both operators and the public.

"Switching to Clear Comfort's AOP water treatment has provided our cooling tower clients with substantial reductions in water use, chemical use and maintenance, while aligning with their sustainability initiatives," said Jesús Lozano Ruy Sánchez, Technical and Operations Manager, Grupo Acura in Mexico.

Third-Party, Government Proven

A comprehensive third-party study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for the General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) verified the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Clear Comfort's patented Hydroxyl-Based AOP technology. Key findings include:

26% Water Savings: Achieved estimated savings from 23 to 30 percent.

50% Maintenance Reduction: Significant decrease in maintenance requirements, improving operational efficiency.

Meets GSA Water Standards: Complied with rigorous standards without the need for additional chemicals.

Rapid Payback: The technology pays for itself in just two years, based on GSA's average water costs.

The CCW300A-CT, CCW300-CT and CCW500-CT systems leverage Clear Comfort's groundbreaking Hydroxyl-Based AOP water treatment to significantly increase cycles of concentration (CoC), reducing the need for makeup water, chemicals and blowdowns. This innovative approach lowers operational costs and supports a healthier and more sustainable solution for facilities ranging from government buildings to manufacturing plants.

How It All Began

Clear Comfort's Hydroxyl-Based AOP technology started as a small bathtub experiment by a hospital engineer frustrated with his facility's cooling tower water treatment. For three decades, he came home from work with burns on his hands and holes in his clothes from handling toxic chemicals. In 2005, while managing hospital cooling towers, he saw the life-or-death impact of using traditional chemicals. Driven by the dangers and limitations of these chemicals, he made a prototype in his bathtub that revolutionized water treatment.

Today, Clear Comfort remains dedicated to its mission: to treat water better with minimal need for toxic chemicals, forging a future where water treatment is not only effective but also healthy, simple and sustainable.

Clear Comfort, which acquired Silver Bullet Water Treatment in 2023, continues to lead the market with its patented water treatment technologies. Our Hydroxyl-Based AOP systems are designed to meet the highest standards for water quality and sustainability.

The CCW300A-CT, CCW300-CT and CCW500-CT systems are available to order. Facility engineers can explore these systems and their benefits by visiting clearcomfort.com/cooling-towers.

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort, Inc. manufactures and sells Today's Best AOP™ treatment systems that deliver the best, healthiest and most sustainable water to Play and Thrive. Powered by a patented Hydroxyl-Based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology, Clear Comfort is a leader in water treatment innovation for pools, spas, aquatic facilities, livestock, agriculture and other industrial water management. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, the award-winning Clear Comfort AOP systems are sustainably "Made in the USA." Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company dedicated to creating healthy, ethical and sustainable water solutions. Today, Clear Comfort AOP systems are trusted in the leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, major league sports organizations, homes, greenhouses, farms and more. To learn more about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Palumbo, Clear Comfort, 7203863199, [email protected], clearcomfort.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Clear Comfort