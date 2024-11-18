CoolIT Announces the World's Highest Density Liquid-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Unit

"CoolIT created the CHx1000 to provide the high capacity and pressure delivery required to direct liquid cool NVIDIA Blackwell and future generations of high-performance AI microprocessors," said Patrick McGinn, CoolIT's COO. Post this

Leveraging CoolIT's over 20 years of direct liquid-cooling (DLC) innovation and developed in close collaboration with leading processor manufacturers and hyperscalers, the CHx1000 delivers 1000kW cooling capacity with a flow rate of up to 1.5 liters per minute per kilowatt (LPM/kW) at a 3°C approach temperature. The CHx1000 liquid-to-liquid CDU will cool an unprecedented ten NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform racks today, as well as provide ample performance for more thermally dense AI chips and servers in the future. NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 has 30X faster inference performance and is 25X more energy efficient than its predecessor for massive LLMs.

For data center operators, the CHx1000 provides superb serviceability and reliability. The unit is in-row serviceable with front and back access and field-replaceable pumps, filters, and sensors without interrupting operations. Engineered for the stringent operational requirements for DLC systems, the CHx1000's high-reliability design consists of stainless-steel piping, built-in 25-micron filters and highest-grade wetted materials, plus intelligent controls that dynamically regulate the precise temperature, flow and pressure of the coolant to the chip. Control of the unit is available through a 10" touchscreen or remotely through Redfish, SNMP, TCP/IP, Modbus, and several other protocols.

The CHx1000 is now available for worldwide orders. CoolIT offers comprehensive support and onsite services in over 70 countries, including system design, installation, CDU-to-server certification, and maintenance.

