CoolIT Systems Collaborates with Gigabyte at the Supercomputing Conference 2023

The collaboration between these two companies is emblematic of both companies' commitment to excellence. GIGABYTE's liquid-cooled HPC (High-Performance Computing) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) servers, such as the G262-ZL0 and G492-ZL2, are a testament to this. By working closely with CoolIT Systems, GIGABYTE has crafted thermal solutions that effectively harness DLC, ensuring an impeccable blend of top-tier performance, reliability, and cooling efficiency. This not only optimizes the capabilities of AMD EPYC™ 7003 processors and NVIDIA HGX™ A100 accelerators but also guarantees that these servers leverage their computational prowess to the fullest.

Jerry Kao, CoolIT's Regional Director of their APAC division comments, "CoolIT values our long-standing collaboration with GIGABYTE. Their partnership with us, offering factory-installed liquid cooled servers, is a testament to adapting to the AI-driven landscape. These drop-in ready servers tackle modern data center heat challenges, and we're thrilled to support such advancements".

"CoolIT and GIGABYTE have been working closely for a while and we are now supporting more DLC ready servers and latest gen CPUs and GPUs," said Vincent Wang, Sales Vice President at Giga Computing. "We are always looking to expand our server capabilities and that is what CoolIT's products add to our IT hardware."

With CoolIT's two decades of expertise in cooling solutions for desktop PCs and data centers, combined with GIGABYTE's equally extensive experience, this collaboration promises an exceptional standard of excellence.

SC23, scheduled from November 12-17, 2023, at the Denver Convention Center, brings together thousands of attendees from the international high-performance computing community: a gathering of scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers, system administrators, and developers that is unequaled in the world. Recognizing the significance of this event, CoolIT Systems is proud to support and participate actively with a dedicated booth.

For a firsthand experience and further insight into our collaborative ventures, visit CoolIT at booth #807 and GIGABYTE at booth #355 at SC23. Our cooling specialists are on hand to guide you through our partnership and answer any questions. Visitors can also contact CoolIT in advance to arrange a meeting at: [email protected]

About CoolIT Systems:

CoolIT Systems is renowned for its scalable liquid cooling solutions tailored for the world's most challenging computing contexts. In both enterprise data centers and high-performance computing domains, CoolIT collaborates with global OEM server design leaders, formulating efficient and trustworthy liquid cooling solutions. In the desktop enthusiast arena, CoolIT delivers unmatched performance for a diverse range of gaming setups. Their modular Direct Liquid Cooling technology, DLC™, empowers dramatic spikes in rack densities, component efficacy, and power savings. Jointly, CoolIT and its allies are pioneering the large-scale adoption of sophisticated cooling techniques.

About Giga Computing

Giga Computing Technology is an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. Having spun off from GIGABYTE, we maintain hardware expertise in manufacturing and product design, while operating as a standalone business that can drive more investment into core competencies. We offer a complete product portfolio that addresses all workloads from the data center to edge including traditional and emerging workloads in HPC and AI to data analytics, 5G/edge, cloud computing, and more. Our longstanding partnerships with key technology leaders ensure that our new products will be the most advanced and launch with new partner platforms.

