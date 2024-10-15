CoolIT Systems' Growing Liquid-Cooling Product Line & Manufacturing Capacity to Support NVIDIA Blackwell Platform Ramp

"Working together with NVIDIA, hyperscalers and leading server manufacturers, CoolIT introduced several new liquid-cooling products engineered to effectively and efficiently manage heat in NVIDIA Blackwell systems," said Patrick McGinn, CoolIT's COO. Post this

"Working together with NVIDIA, hyperscalers and leading server manufacturers, CoolIT introduced several new liquid-cooling products engineered to effectively and efficiently manage heat in NVIDIA Blackwell systems," said Patrick McGinn, CoolIT's COO.

CoolIT's new AI cooling products range from the powerful AHx240 and AHx180 liquid-to-air CDUs are designed to cool NVIDIA DLC server racks within an existing data center's hot/cold aisle architecture to OMNI™ coldplates with Split-Flow™ technology optimized for NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips.

"We are providing solutions at scale that help enable the mass deployment of GB200 NVL36 and GB200 NVL72 next-generation AI platforms in data centers today while continuing to advance liquid-cooling technology in our Liquid Lab™ Innovation Centers to support NVIDIA's accelerated computing roadmap," added McGinn.

"The expansion of CoolIT Systems' liquid-cooling product line and manufacturing capabilities in support of NVIDIA Blackwell will help meet the growing demands of data centers, allowing for the creation of more powerful, efficient systems capable of handling the most intensive AI workloads," said Jeremy Rodriguez, Senior Director of Data Center Engineering at NVIDIA.

CoolIT manufactures a full line of high-density CHx liquid-to-liquid and AHx liquid-to-air CDUs, manifolds and coldplates. It supports data center customers with liquid-cooling system design, installation and maintenance services in all major markets with representatives in over 70 countries worldwide. Learn more about CoolIT's end-to-end AI solutions: https://www.coolitsystems.com/products/

