CoolIT Systems Launches Three High-Density Coolant Distribution Units

CoolIT Systems (CoolIT), the world's liquid cooling market and technology leader trusted by leading server OEMs, Hyperscalers and global data center operators, proudly announces the launch of three new models in its lineup of Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs): AHx240, AHx180 and CHx500.

CoolIT's CHx500 liquid-to-liquid CDU provides scalable cooling for high-density computational workloads. Four CHx500 units can be stacked to provide an unprecedented 2 MW of heat management in a single rack. The CHx500 platform is the highest-performance, highest-density liquid-to-liquid CDU available. Supporting ASHRAE W45 cooling, it facilitates efficient heat reuse and sets a new standard for sustainable and high-performance data center cooling solutions.

"Our engineering team has designed these new CDUs to deliver the highest performance and density in the industry, with flow rates that meet the demanding requirements for AI systems.", explained Patrick McGinn, Chief Operating Officer of CoolIT. "We are excited to be producing these products in our new Canadian facility, at scale and with immediate availability."

Combined with servers equipped with CoolIT's OMNI™ all-metal coldplates available from leading server OEMs and CoolIT manifolds, CoolIT's CDUs deliver the highest-performing, most reliable end-to-end cooling solution in the market. For example, an AHx240 CDU with a CoolIT optimized end-to-end solution can cool up to four NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 racks. As the demand for liquid cooling grows due to increasingly powerful AI processors and denser server workloads, efficient and reliable operation becomes even more crucial.

"We have substantially expanded our industry-leading production facilities to meet the rising demand for direct liquid cooling" commented Hamid Rafiei, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at CoolIT. "Our customers can expect a CDU that meets their unique needs, from maximum cooling capacity with the AHx240 and AHx180 to maximum scalability and flexibility with the CHx500."

Units are currently in production and shipping from CoolIT's Canadian manufacturing facility. For more information and technical specifications, visit AHx240, AHx180 and CHx500.

About CoolIT Systems

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding computing environments. In the high-performance computing, AI, and enterprise data center markets, CoolIT partners with global processor and server design leaders to develop the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions for their leading-edge products. Through its modular Direct Liquid Cooling technology, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance, and power efficiencies. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for the widespread adoption of high-performance computing.

For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, visit https://www.coolitsystems.com/ and follow @CoolIT Systems on LinkedIn.

