CoolIT Systems Showcases OEM and Enterprise Data Center Liquid Cooling at SC23

CoolIT Systems, a leader in advanced liquid cooling, is excited to announce its attendance at the Supercomputing Conference 2023 (SC23). Post this

"With the growing demand for advanced cooling technologies, our customers need systems that integrate effortlessly," states Brandon Peterson, Senior VP, Business Development at CoolIT Systems. "Our proficiency spans product validation, system design, deployment and maintenance. We're committed to delivering dependable data center cooling options, whether through a standalone RDHx or a comprehensive, warranty-backed DLC system."

Representing CoolIT's data center direct liquid cooling solutions at SC23 will be its flagship coolant distribution units, the CHx200, CHx80, and the newly introduced CHx500. In addition to these units, attendees can experience the newly released DLC-enabled RDHx which is validated to the industry's most stringent requirements and can be installed on their own or as an integral part of a Direct Liquid Cooling system.

The exhibition will also feature products developed in partnership with major server OEMs such as Gigabyte, Supermicro, and more. CoolIT Systems is set to display its advanced cold plates installed on GIGABYTE's High-Density Servers, the AMD H273-Z80 and Intel H263-S63 2U 4-node systems. Furthermore, booth #807 will showcase CoolIT's liquid cooling solutions on Supermicro's X13 Superblade server, equipped with Dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

SC23 brings together thousands of attendees from the international high-performance computing community: a gathering of scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers, system administrators, and developers that is unequaled in the world. Recognizing the significance of this event, CoolIT Systems is proud to support and participate actively with a dedicated booth.

For a firsthand experience and further insight into our liquid cooling technology, visit CoolIT at #Booth 807 at SC23. Our cooling specialists are on hand to guide you through our products and answer any questions. Visitors can contact also CoolIT in advance to arrange a meeting at: [email protected]

About CoolIT Systems:

CoolIT Systems is renowned for its scalable liquid cooling solutions tailored for the world's most challenging computing contexts. In both enterprise data centers and high-performance computing domains, CoolIT collaborates with global OEM server design leaders, formulating efficient and trustworthy liquid cooling solutions. In the desktop enthusiast arena, CoolIT delivers unmatched performance for a diverse range of gaming setups. Their modular Direct Liquid Cooling technology, DLC™, empowers dramatic spikes in rack densities, component efficacy, and power savings. Jointly, CoolIT and its allies are pioneering the large-scale adoption of sophisticated cooling techniques.

Media Contact

Marketing, CoolIT Systems, (403) 235-4895, [email protected], https://www.coolitsystems.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CoolIT Systems