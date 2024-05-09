CoolIT Systems Unveils OMNI™ All-Metal Coldplates Featuring Split-Flow™ Technology

CoolIT Systems (CoolIT), the world leader in liquid cooling, proudly announces its groundbreaking OMNI™ All-Metal Coldplates with Split-Flow™ technology. Engineered to meet demanding AI, HPC, and dense enterprise workloads, CoolIT's OMNI Coldplates offer industry-leading performance and reliability. Post this

"Our engineering team has raised the bar on our already industry-leading coldplates," said Patrick McGinn, Chief Operating Officer of CoolIT. "The new OMNI platform enables our customers with the superior performance of our patented Split-Flow technology, while substantially improving their time-to-market for direct liquid cooling (DLC) programs".

CoolIT's coldplates cool over 5 million CPUs and GPUs worldwide. The company is scaling coldplate production to meet the exponentially increasing demand for DLC servers. Driven by ever-hotter AI chips and increasingly dense computational workloads, Omdia forecasts the data center liquid cooling market to grow 44% annually from just over $1B in 2023 to $4.87B by 2027.

"Our engineering organization is already working closely with our server OEM and ODM partners to produce OMNI coldplate cooling loops for their DLC server product lines," commented Kamal Mostafavi, Vice President of Engineering. "We expect AI, HPC and enterprise systems with OMNI Coldplates to enter the market starting this summer."

OMNI™ All-Metal Coldplates Key Features:

Highest Performance. Engineered to handle thermal loads exceeding 1,500 W TDP and 300 W/cm2, OMNI Coldplates with Split-Flow™ technology deliver up to 60% lower thermal resistance compared with standard coldplates.

Ultra-Robust, Intrinsically Reliable All-Metal Design. Featuring an aerospace-grade all-metallic unibody construction, OMNI Coldplates eliminate the risk of differential coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE) from using multiple materials.

Ready-to-Scale Design & High-Volume Production. OMNI Coldplates are available for design-in today and ready for high-volume production. Shipping at scale is to start from June 2024 .

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding computing environments. In the high-performance computing, AI, and enterprise data center markets, CoolIT partners with global processor and server design leaders to develop the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions for their leading-edge products. Through its modular Direct Liquid Cooling technology, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance, and power efficiencies. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for the widespread adoption of high-performance computing.

