CoolIT to demonstrate ground-breaking Modularity with CHx500 at SC23

"What we're achieving with the CHx500 is incredible pressure, flow and heat exchange capability from a compact package. I'm proud of our engineering team's accomplishments which stand out amongst CDUs in the industry. Additionally, customers can connect 4 CDUs in 1 rack to reach a 2 MW capacity, while the CDUs communicate with each other using Group Control. I'm confident we're offering the highest level of redundancy in the CDU market. Our hyperscale and HPC customers highly value redundant systems because their data centers require reliable, high-performance liquid cooling" states Neil Mulji, VP Product at CoolIT Systems.

The exhibition will feature four CHx500 units stacked within a single 48U rack. This modular and scalable approach enables industry first selection of 500kW, 1000kW, 1500kW or 2000kW. With a 3U external Smart Reservoir, 4x CDUs can operate in group control mode, for industry leading redundant capacity.

SC23 hosted at the Denver Convention Center, brings together thousands of attendees from the international high-performance computing community: a gathering of scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers, system administrators, and developers that is unequaled in the world. Recognizing the significance of this event, CoolIT Systems is proud to support and participate actively with a dedicated booth.

For a firsthand experience and further insight into our liquid cooling technology, visit CoolIT at #Booth 807 at SC23. Our cooling specialists are on hand to guide you through our products and answer any questions. Visitors can contact CoolIT in advance to arrange a meeting at: [email protected]

About CoolIT Systems:

CoolIT Systems is renowned for its scalable liquid cooling solutions tailored for the world's most challenging computing contexts. In both enterprise data centers and high-performance computing domains, CoolIT collaborates with global OEM server design leaders, formulating efficient and trustworthy liquid cooling solutions. In the desktop enthusiast arena, CoolIT delivers unmatched performance for a diverse range of gaming setups. Their modular Direct Liquid Cooling technology, DLC™, empowers dramatic spikes in rack densities, component efficacy, and power savings. Jointly, CoolIT and its allies are pioneering the large-scale adoption of sophisticated cooling techniques.

