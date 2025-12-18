Coolo AI Unveils Major Update: Cleaner Stem Separation and Vocal Removal

The Lead & Back Vocal Splitter delivers clean, studio-quality vocal separation, marking a major leap in AI vocal removers and giving creators more control and freedom. Post this

AI-Powered Stem Separation

Coolo AI enables precise separation of music into six stems — vocals, drums, bass, piano, guitar, and others. It also supports single-instrument isolation, letting users focus on specific sounds like Only Drums. With fast and intuitive processing, creators can remix, re-balance, or practice with any part of a track while keeping studio-quality sound.

Lead & Back Vocal Splitter

The new AI-powered feature separates lead and backing vocals with remarkable clarity, giving singers and producers greater creative control. Users can easily remix or analyze vocal layerMs without complex editing. By preserving the natural tone and reducing distortion, it streamlines the production process and delivers studio-quality results with minimal effort.

Clean Vocal Removal

With refined AI-driven vocal separation, Coolo AI cleanly splits vocals from instrumentals, avoiding the leftover artifacts common in traditional tools. Whether for karaoke, remixing, or sampling, users can achieve clean, high-quality backing tracks.

AI Background Noise Removal

The AI Background Noise Remover eliminates environmental noise, traffic sounds, echoes, clicks, and other unwanted audio disturbances from audio files. The result is a clearer, more polished recording ready for professional use.

Full Support for Karaoke Use

Coolo AI fully supports karaoke creation by providing clean instrumental tracks ready for singing or performance. Users can instantly turn any song into a karaoke version with preserved audio quality, making it perfect for both casual sing-alongs and professional vocal practice.

BPM and Key Detection

It also includes intelligent tempo and key detection, helping creators stay perfectly in sync when editing or remixing. By removing manual guesswork, this feature speeds up production and ensures every track sounds smooth, balanced, and on beat.

About Coolo AI

Coolo AI is an advanced AI-powered audio tool designed to separate vocals and instrumentals with exceptional precision. It enables creators to easily make karaoke tracks, extract drums, guitar, or vocals for remixes and mashups, and produce high-quality audio for any project. With an intuitive interface and fast processing, the tool delivers professional results while making music editing accessible to everyone.

You can get the app on the Microsoft Store or download the Android version from Google Play.

For more information, please visit the official website at coolo.ai.

Media Contact

Zoe, Coolo AI, 1 2129982400, [email protected], https://coolo.ai/

SOURCE Coolo AI